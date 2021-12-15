Hundreds of “miracle” products may appear or gadgets that make our life and cleaning our house easier than in the end we always end up resorting to the great classics. Those that Our grandmothers already recommended us when we were little and for whom word of mouth is the best publicity.

It is the case of the White stone, a lifelong classic that we have always bought in drugstores or small neighborhood stores but since we found it in Mercadona has suffered an authentic boom. It is nothing more than a kind of rock made of clay that, applied with the help of a sponge, helps us to clean practically any corner of our house.





And that is precisely why it is being so successful, since a single product allows us to clean many different rooms and surfaces: kitchen (the vitro, the hood, the stove …), the bathroom (the sinks, the tiles …), the iron …

Some even claim that they use it to clean the car or the fireplace in the garden. A true marvel with which to unleash our creativity when cleaning, of course.

How to use?

Like almost all traditional cleaning products, white stone is very easy to use: we just have to take the sponge that includes the pot, moisten it and take a little clay with it. Once this is done we will proceed to apply and clean the area that we had in mind by rubbing. Then we will clarify and that’s it.





Get it from home

If from the past confinement you are one of those who have gotten used to shopping from home or you just don’t feel like going to your nearest Mercadona (probably because it happens to you like me and it is too far away), we have found an option that we can buy online.

It is about this white clay stone from La Auténtica, which shares the smell of lemon but is also ecological. It is a large product, 600 grams, so that it lasts as long as possible. And it costs 16.95 euros:





The Authentic Ecological and Biodegradable White Clay Stone – 600 gr

