Today a headline runs through the Spanish media: Mercadona will raise the salary of its employees by 5%. In a year still marked by the pandemic and by the economic rigors, the news is both positive and laudatory for the giant. Juan Roig’s company, one of the most popular in the country, has always been characterized by a discreet communication policy in which its good conditions shine.

This time there is less of a will and a lot of obligation.

The key. The secret of the salary increase does not lie in Mercadona’s generosity but in the business agreement under which the conditions of its workers are set out. The 5% corresponds only to the CPI update, for inflation, set in the agreement. In other words, Mercadona had no other option. It is not so much a gesture of goodwill on the part of the company as a triumph of collective bargaining, the result of an inflation that, as we have seen, is on the rise.

The explanation. It is included in article 21 of the “Collective agreement of the Mercadona and Forns Valencians Forva Group of companies”, published on February 18, 2019 in the Official State Gazette. Is clear:

The Base Salary of Professional Groups will be increased during the term of this Agreement according to the CPI, taking as a reference the annual rate of the general CPI for the month of December published by the INE. Said increase may not be absorbable or compensable by other salary supplements.

There was only one exception to this obligation. The text continues: “The increase mentioned in the previous paragraph will not be made in the years in which the company has not achieved the ratio (net profit divided by the sales figure) of at least 1.5% of the figure. If this happens, the company will communicate it to the Mixed Commission, delivering the profit and loss account “. This is not the case. Mercadona has done very well again in 2021.

The story. The news regarding the salary increase has focused more on the business subject than on the agreement. “Mercadona doubles the salary increases of its rivals to face inflation”, headlines El Mundo. “Mercadona is going to become the first large company in the country to take measures to prevent the loss of purchasing power of its workers,” explains Onda Cero. “Mercadona, as it does and has always done, is going to increase the salary of its workers in accordance with the CPI”, adds a spokesperson for the company in Europa Press, highlighting its character as a “socially responsible company”.

Middle point. No merit to attribute to Mercadona? Not quite. The company is a signatory to the agreement, so the automatic rise based on the CPI falls within its forecasts and the conditions it accepts. The agreements, of course, are usually interpreted more as a triumph of union representatives and workers than of the goodwill of the companies. They are almost always the result of arduous negotiations and zero-sum games (also in the case of Mercadona).

Upward. As we have seen, Spain will close the course with inflation above 5%, an unprecedented record in the last three decades. After years of deflationary dynamics, everything is getting more expensive than ever. It is on these occasions when the usefulness of sectoral agreements shines, since most implement updates to the CPI. In the short term, the dynamics are unlikely to stop. Europe and the United States are mired in similar bullish processes.

Image: Juan Medina / GTRES