Although the ideal is to plan the big Christmas meals in advance, especially this year when we want to avoid crowds, it is inevitable that we end up needing some last minute food.





On Christmas all supermarkets have special hours. As a general rule, the centers open in the morning on December 24 and 31, and close at Christmas and New Year’s Eve. But there are exceptions that are well known and that we summarize in this article, in which we review the Christmas hours of the largest supermarkets with national implantation.

Mercadona

December 24 and 31: all centers are open from 9 am to 7 pm.

December 25, January 1 and 6: all centers close.

December 26: this year it falls on a Sunday, so no center will open.

January 2nd. All centers close because it is Sunday.

Lidl

December 24 and 31: all centers are open from 9 am to 7 pm.

December 25 and January 1 and 6: all centers close.

December 26: All the centers are open on Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., except in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, where San Esteban is a holiday.

January 2nd. from 9:00 or 10:00, depending on the center, to 15:00.

Carrefour

Carrefour has many 24-hour centers that, although they have not opened at night since the pandemic due to the curfew, they will open in some cases even the days of Christmas, New Years and Kings, and on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve in extended hours until 8:00 p.m.

Ideally, check the specific hours of each center in your store search engine.

DAY

In DIA all centers They close at Christmas, New Years and Kings (In addition to San Esteban in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands), but there are also stores that close completely on New Year’s Eve and Christmas Eve (and those that open do so at reduced hours).

To know the specific hours of each center, it is best to consult them in your store search engine.

To field

December 24 and 31: Most of the centers are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., but there are shops with extended hours even until 10 p.m.

December 25, January 1 and 6: all centers close.

December 26: closed for holidays in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands. Being Sunday, the centers open at their usual hours on this day.

The specific hours of each center can be consulted on a page that lists the Christmas hours.

Eroski

In the cities there are Eroski City or Eroski Rapid, These will open on December 26 (except Catalonia and the Balearic Islands).

In Eroski all supermarkets They close at Christmas, New Years and KingsBut, apart from these holidays, the hours of each store change enormously, even within the same city. Many supermarkets open on New Year’s Eve and Christmas Eve, until noon or late in the afternoon. It is best to check the specific hours of each store in your search engine.

Aldi

All stores They close at Christmas, New Years and Kings, but on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, some are open until 3:00 p.m. and others until 7:00 p.m. The German chain has published a document with the specific hours of each store.

The Sunday 26 all centers in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands will be closed for being Saint Stephen. In the rest of Spain, they will open with different schedules that can be consulted in the aforementioned document.

