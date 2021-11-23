Mercado Libre will accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment

Mercado Libre will allow the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment and more on the platform through the app, we tell you the details.

Mercado Libre will allow the use of cryptocurrencies through its digital payment app MercadoPago, this with the aim of expanding the line of financial products of the company.

DO NOT STOP READING: What’s new from Xiaomi in Mexico: Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE series

The vice president of MercadoPago, Tulio Oliveira, explained that during November operations with digital currencies were enabled for a small group of clients; and then expand the new payment option to a greater number of users in the coming weeks.

“We take the time to study and learn before deciding to jump into the crypto world,” Oliveira noted. Now, payment with cryptocurrencies through the app MercadoPago started to roll out and is currently available for the Brazilian market.

The platform’s clients in Brazil will have the option to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies using their digital wallets, through MercadoPago to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies using digital wallets.

Although there is still no date announced for expansion to other Latin American countries, We hope that soon the new method of payment and sale with cryptocurrencies will be available in Mexico.