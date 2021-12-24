In this way, the leading e-commerce technology company in Latin America collaborated to write new stories full of joy, thus highlighting a new normal in which gestures, contact and family encounters are once again the center of the celebrations.

“At Mercado Libre we believe that parties are much more than gifts: they are shared moments. That is why we embarked on the challenge of looking for real stories of people separated by the pandemic and taking action: being facilitators of encounters and bringing families closer to celebrate the holidays together, ”said Sean Summers, CMO of Mercado Libre.

With this campaign, Mercado Libre endorsed its mission of connecting people, be it sellers with buyers, SMEs with consumers, suppliers with clients, and diverse work teams to democratize e-commerce and finance throughout Latin America.

“In this way, we reinforce the commitment we have assumed since the beginning of the pandemic to accompany and support our users, buyers and sellers and, at the same time, call for a collective responsibility to take care of ourselves, because we believe that, despite everything, always The best is coming, “concluded Summers.