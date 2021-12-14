Faced with an increasingly informed, demanding and digital consumer, Mercado Libre is a strategic partner for brands that seek to innovate in their sales processes, such as Nissan and Xiaomi.

The e-commerce technology company provides companies with data-based advice, so they can have relevant insights and make better business decisions.

During his participation in Forbes CMO Network, José Manuel Maceda, Country Head of Mercado Ads and responsible for designing the digital marketing strategies of the brands that live in Mercado Libre, stated that “beyond being a marketplace and having users in the platform, we have transformed our strategy to leverage them and communicate the purpose of each brand, understand all the data and make it available to them ”.

Thus, Mercado Libre helps brands to be relevant in the face of more demanding users, who privilege those who have a purpose, by transmitting their essence and becoming a strategic ally to position them in terms of branding and performance.

Start digital

In 2018, Nissan developed a project to sell one of its models only through digital channels. However, the company realized that the auto industry does not yet have the level of maturity for this to work.

“We would love if the customer wanted to make the purchase 100% digital, because of the ease and the possibility of operating more efficiently, but it is not like that. We understood that he is only interested in starting digital, ”said Rodrigo Centeno, Nissan’s senior director of marketing.

For this reason, the company partnered with Mercado Libre and created different platforms so that customers could search, quote and set aside their vehicle, and then initiate contact with a commercial representative of the brand and thus achieve a real-time interaction in a safe way. .

“For us, digital complements traditional media and adds to the benefit of customers,” Centeno highlighted.

Digital DNA

The use of digital channels is not new for Xiaomi, since being a relatively young company, with 11 years in the market, its DNA is digital. For this reason, most of its investment is in digital media, through multiplatform strategies and with allies such as Mercado Libre.

“Since the creation of the company, the mantra has been innovation for everyone with the aim of positioning high-end products at a competitive price,” explained Hervé Baurez, Xiaomi marketing director.

Mexico is a market with great potential, since as a result of the pandemic, many users began to buy through electronic commerce and those who were already doing so became much more demanding.

“The commitment is to give customers what they are looking for and the assurance that their purchases will arrive in a timely manner. To achieve this, data analysis is essential. This way we make sure that the offer is relevant ”, concluded Baurez.

