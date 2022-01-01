Merca2.0 and Atún Herdez want you to start 2022 eating the best protein

Herdez Tuna is a leading brand in the canned category and wants you to start 2022 with the best diet, where sea protein is unique for its nutrients.

It is time to start the year eating with the best foods and with the products that will help you in your daily diet to diversify the nutrients you eat, so you cannot miss the trivia that Atún Herdez has for you, so that you can buy the product leader in the canning aisle.

The first 5 to respond and follow Herdez and Merca 2.0’s Instagram account will win this trivia.

Send your answers and capture that you follow the accounts of Herdez Y Merca2.0 to:

onoguez@merca20.com

Now read: