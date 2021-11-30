Ever since WandaVision was released, Marvel Studios fans have been looking everywhere for Mephisto and he might finally arrive.

If for something it is distinguished Marvel studios is that the bosses read the opinions of the fans and usually satisfy their demands. That is why, after there was such a large campaign in favor of Mephisto, now we could get to see it. It would be in the series Agatha: House of Harkness, which is precisely a spin-off of WandaVisionas it will follow the adventures of Agnes / Agatha Harkness interpreted by Kathryn hahn.

We only know about this character that she is a fairly powerful witch and that she knows black magic, therefore Mephisto It would fit the bill. Since in the comics he is considered the Devil from Marvel. Now, in a recent interview the actress Kathryn hahn revealed that Marvel studios keeps everything a secret: “I mean, I didn’t even know the title of the show until it was released to the public. They keep it so tight. “

As to Mephisto, the actress revealed that: “I keep hearing that. I have no idea. That was something important during WandaVision, but I have no idea of ​​their plans… Who knows? It’s probably all possible, but I’ve never heard anything definitive about it. She is complicated and misunderstood and I am very enthusiastic about immersing myself deeply in the character. “

The truth is Marvel studios you have the opportunity to explore very interesting topics.

What will the series be about?

As the actress explains very well Kathryn hahn, for now Marvel studios he keeps all the details of the plot secret. Therefore, we do not know if the events of WandaVision, where the character was trapped by a spell of Scarlet Witch or if they will tell us more details about her past and how she went from being a witch from Salem (Massachusetts), to face Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), in an epic battle. While Mephisto, is another character so interesting that it would be spectacular to see him in real action. For that reason, probably some fans even came to look for it in Loki, but obviously that other series did not have anything to do with the Devil and was going in a very different direction.

Would you like to see Mephisto in the Agatha: House of Harkness series? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. While they reveal all the details, we can see all the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.