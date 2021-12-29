The dear Mario Kart Tour continues to celebrate the Christmas holidays, which is why it has launched a festive season, and with this joyous Christmas atmosphere, as expected, it will continue until the arrival of the new season, which will welcome the new year and include the debut of a playable character from said franchise.

Just as we had been warned, the Penguin Tour is about to end, plus this news comes with news, since at the end of this season next December 29 (12:00 AM Mexico City), will start on New Year’s Tour 2022, which will be available for 2 weeks, ending on January 12 of the following year.

This new season arrives with the expected great debut of Meowser, the cat-shaped version of Bowser, which is a key part of Super Mario 3D World.

We mention it as the most striking thing, since this will be the first time that this character will not only become a pilot, but it will also be the first time that will be selectable in the Super Mario and Mario Kart series.

The dear Bowser In its cat version, it will not come alone, as it has already allowed itself to take a look at one of the tracks on the next tour and it will take place at the Bowser Castle by 3DS, which will appear for the first time in the game.

Added to this, there is another pilot who will debut in the mobile title is Rosalina in her cat dress, which along with Bowser will be a featured Megasingular character in the pipeline of the season.

And, thanks to the promotional trailer, we could see that this new season will be full of pilots, wings and vehicles.

As an example, they will return Mario, Lakitu and Pech in festive New Years outfits, apart from Cat peach Y Cat toad, to keep the debutante company Cat rosalina.