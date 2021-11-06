Mental health: social stigmas and tips to overcome them

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Mental illnesses are often accompanied by prejudice, stereotypes and discrimination. In this article we will talk about what social stigmas mean and how to deal with them.

Written and verified by the psychologist Montse Armero the 02 November, 2021. Last update: 02 November, 2021

Social stigmas are very present in society. And it is that unfortunately, making the difference visible leads to the prejudice of many people who do not accept that the world is not as they want it to be. To understand exactly what social stigmas are we could define them as the possession of some personal attribute or trait about which other people have stereotypes and prejudices. This leads to the person being devalued, and in many cases discriminated against and excluded. We can differentiate between public stigma, which is the one that society emits, and self-stigma, accepted by the person who suffers it. Social stigmas are present at many levels and mental health is one of the areas where we can find them the most. These generate an added difficulty to diseases psychological and psychiatric.

Consequences of social stigmas

Social stigmas always have a negative connotation, so the people who suffer from them are going to be harmed. It is true that there are some capable of living with them without any repercussions, but they are usually the exception.

In the case of suffering from a mental illness, some of the consequences of being victims of stigma could make the person:

You feel misunderstood at many times, both by your family and by your friends and even strangers.

You may feel great loneliness and isolation and this aggravates your disorder.

Think that you will not be able to improve your circumstances.

Prefer to hide your condition from others so as not to feel judged.

Resist seeking treatment for your disorder.

May have disproportionate reactions.

Isolation due to discrimination is capable of worsening psychological and psychiatric conditions.

Self-stigma: a way to sabotage ourselves

One of the first things we must do in case of suffering a mental disorder is not to fall into self-stigma. This means that patients belonging to the stigmatized group take social stigmas as valid.

Like the public form, self-stigma is made up of stereotypes, prejudices and discrimination. Thus, the person can take for valid ideas that he is not capable of taking care of himself or that he is too weak.

Self-stigma also manifests itself in behavior and the person may, for example, discriminate against himself and not apply for a job for which he is qualified, simply because he believes that the social stigma towards his mental illness is true.

Another very common example is that the person is afraid of being labeled, do not seek help and do not receive proper treatment. This situation is the one we have to fight the most as a society, since early diagnosis and treatment can improve the quality of life.

How to deal with the social stigmas towards mental illness?

There are a number of ways to combat the stigma of mental illness. One of them is getting treatment.

An adequate diagnosis of what happens to us can guide us to its resolution or to a significant improvement of the symptoms, either through psychotherapy, drugs or a combination of both. In addition, having a diagnosis will allow us to join a support group and meet people who have gone through the same thing as us.

It is important that we do not identify with the disease. For example, say “I’m depressed” It anchors us in the disorder and does not allow us to get out of there. Instead, say “I currently have depression” implies that it may be something that changes over time. You can have depression at one stage in your life and then get over it.

The correct use of language it also helps to modify social stigmas. It is essential that we avoid labels such as “mad”, “Moron”, “crazy” or “crazy”, and let’s use a more inclusive language that prioritizes the person and not the pathology. For example, we can refer to someone as “A person with schizophrenia” or “An individual with mental health problems”.

Finally, another way to deal with social stigmas is to speak about them publicly. Stigmas are often the result of ignorance, so sharing knowledge and expressing your opinion in events, social networks or meetings with friends can help.

If a patient with a mental health illness delays her care because of stigma, she misses the opportunity for adequate help.

Final thoughts on social stigmas

Mental illness is not something that can happen to others and not to us. It is estimated that 1 in 5 people will suffer from mental illness in their lifetime. That means that we can be the ones affected or someone close to us.

People with mental illness who have the support of their family, friends and co-workers are better able to reintegrate. On the contrary, feeling judged and discriminated against keeps them from recovery.