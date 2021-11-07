Derived from the pandemic, more people approached therapy to combat the ravages of social isolation and the consequences at the mental health level that those infected by Covid-19 suffer.

Even as the demand for appointments focused on mental health increased, traditional channels were not preferred by patients. Instead, digital channels through videoconferences and apps became the new form of doctor / patient communication.

Mental health: a tipping point for tech startups

Digital mental health

A study by the medical journal The Lancet revealed that in 2020 there were 76 million cases of anxiety disorder and 53 million cases of major depressive disorders worldwide, the most affected being young people and women.

Likewise, the study carried out by Research and Markets found that the market for mental health applications will have a growth of 31% between 2021 and 2026, driven in part by the consequences of social isolation and the consequences of Covid.

Kry, a health-focused technology company based in Sweden, saw increased demand for its application, which is currently only available in Sweden and plans to expand to all of Europe in 2022.

Johannes Schildt, executive director of Kry pointed out that the telemedicine trend predates the pandemic, however, it was the one that drove the acceleration of its adoption around the world, mainly mental health medicine.

Credit: NordWood Themes – Unsplash

The telemedicine sector is at its peak where companies like Kry achieved revenues of $ 500 million in addition to positioning themselves at a valuation of $ 2 billion.

Telemedicine platforms are growing rapidly as more people seek to take care of their mental and physical health through digital means.