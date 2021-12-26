If you still don’t know what to wear for New Years Eve, simplicity rules. And more this rare year of Christmas parties half canceled at the last minute. It’s time to improvise with simple clothes and looks. Don’t worry, because many times that simple style is where we find the best looks. Sfera, Bershka and H&M they bring us the best men’s looks for New Year’s Eve.





A leather jacket or biker is a safe bet. Bershka brings us the synthetic leather blazer combined with a white t-shirt and leather pants.





If you are cold, the roll neck jumpers they get a warm and elegant look. Combined with pants baggies they look that good.





The baggy pants They have a roll that can be very good to wear on New Year’s Eve. Bershka It brings them to us in dark denim in its sustainable Join Life collection. With a black sweater or white shirt we already have look for New Years Eve.





If you are looking for a special warm garment for New Year’s Eve and that you can continue using later, this Sfera bomber jacket with collar has to be yours.





Navy blue aviator jacket

Find the best shirt in your wardrobe, because with it you have the best last minute look. H&M bring us this shirt slim fit easy to iron for very little and in many colors.





A long coat It will also manage to give you an elegant look for the last night of the year.





