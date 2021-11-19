Men things

Ernesto, in all his contemporary healing wisdom, responded: “Friend, we are all and have been immature. Each one fights against their own monsters, as you call them in your book ”. I reconsidered. I had indeed fictionalized my internal battle to lend it to León, the main character. In it I poured the life experience that has been meeting my own monsters. Classified That horrible desire to belong like a gay novel. I’m not so sure. I think it is a human story. To dry. And, in any case, its author is styled as poster boy from the collective: I live on a farm, with dirt under my nails; gay bars cause me an anxiety that I can’t explain; my best friends are straight men; Madonna seems repulsive to me and I am unable to recognize who is gay and who is not. The most recent proof is hours wasted in that English. I thought I had made a connection and he thought he found in me a conquest partner for that Friday night. But I am gay! So much so that I have never slept with a girl and my curiosity does not go beyond an eventual threesome that allows me to fall in love with that English.

Exalted in my frustration, the next day I ate with Diego, a dear friend, one of those who come later in our lives, whom I admire a lot and who takes care of his two children, while his wife runs a transnational corporation. I received a message that I had to read aloud. It was from Perches, another old classmate who had just read my novel: “It hurt me to sense that this pain lived in you. Igor, if I was part of the suffering and disappointments of that time, I offer you a sincere apology ”. Diego was moved and, still with the hamburger in his hand, he confessed to me that he also has that pending task: to apologize to those who screwed up as a child. This is healing, gentlemen. This is being a man in 2022 and it’s wonderful! I finally sent that book. I transcribe the dedication: “Dear Nico, I was surprised by your interest in my novel. You may not remember, but you made me bullying. Your childhood will not have been easy either and I admit that I myself made life impossible for several. We have all been victims and executioners. The most beautiful thing about writing and publishing this book has been healing. Getting it to you today is part of the process. I send it to you with affection and without any reproach. On the contrary, thank you. If things had been different, I would not be who I am today: a man at peace and, at times, immensely happy. ” Ernesto, Nico, Perches, Diego and me. Five men approaching forty. Apologies that come and go, necessary to make peace with our past. Because wanting to heal him is very manly, so I also offer an apology. It’s for you, J.

Let’s talk about positive masculinities …

by Erik Hayser

I write from an airplane. Flying for the first time with my 6-month-old son and my 8 and 11-year-old male nephews. My older brother also travels with us. It is inevitable to see myself reflected in them. In their eyes I see something of my own gaze, and their voices are also the echo of what I heard so many times in the words of my mother and father. From my seat I cannot stop thinking about how much I want to continue working so that we can build healthy and full masculinities that promote equality and equity and that can develop in true freedom. But like any growth process, my path towards questioning what it means to be a man today has been one of setbacks, pains, mistakes and confrontations. An unstoppable process with a continuous presence in my day to day and thanks to which I have become something like a spectator of my own life. Now, my main interest is in discarding all the messages and behaviors that were planted in me and that do not help me to be the man I want to be.

I grew up in a macho society. In a Mexico built on a traditional patriarchal model that today forces me to rethink my gender and find new alternatives to fully develop myself. Every day I decide to assume my masculinity in a different way, leaving aside sexism, homophobia and the violence that machismo generates.

In my opinion, it is vital to carry out a constant exercise to recognize my sensitivity, my weak points, my fears, my frustrated desires and, why not, also to learn to really listen to the reflections of other men, since I believe that we will never arrive alone. to nowhere. We have to learn to relate to violence and bullying from a distant perspective, and also extinguish from our language comments like those that I heard so much in my childhood: “Be strong”, “children cry for us”, “men are ugly, strong and formal ”,“ you hit like a girl ”,“ crying is for the weak ”…

Talking about new masculinities, prolonging and encouraging the conversation until it is a constant, should become a regular exercise. It should be something that is not locked into private conversations at home, but rather becomes part of our culture. That is why I urgently consider that we prioritize the construction of positive masculinities as the necessary catalyst to achieve a peaceful, egalitarian and sustainable world.

What does it take to be a man? I observe my son and deeply hope that in a few years he will be able to answer this question feeling free and living in a full and equitable society. And while that happens I ask you: What does it mean to be a man?