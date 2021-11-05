Tinder and the rest of the dating apps have not only revolutionized the way we search and find a partner, they have also changed the way we study romantic relationships. Today we have more data to know how men and women behave towards sex, and to what extent their way of interpreting relationships differs. As it has become a hot topic in recent years, for better and for worse, it is worth taking a look at some data.

The selection. This study published two years ago and focused on 3,600 different Tinder profiles offers some interesting reading. The main one: there is a gap in sexual attraction between men and women. A fairly steep one. While they found 60% of the women suggested by the platform attractive, they only “liked” 4.5% of the men who came their way. Most men liked most women. Most women only liked a very small minority of men.

Explanations. Psychology has been arguing for years about their greater “selectivity” in sexual matters. One theory speaks of security. For women, sex is a riskier activity (both physically and in terms of vital investment, read pregnancy). This leads them to greater caution when choosing a partner. There are evolutionary reasons, but as this other Tinder-focused work illustrates, there is also an economic rationale: women can be more selective because they know that almost any “like” or “superlike” they submit will result in a “match.”

That is, they know that most men will be interested, that they will have less difficulty finding a partner.

More factors. As we saw at the time, this manifests itself in other areas. Women tend to look for men with the same level of education. This generates unequal behaviors, since there are fewer and fewer university men. They are also more interested in men with the same or higher volume of income. Various studies show how the percentage of single men is very high among the lowest incomes (up to 45%) and very low among the highest incomes (around 20%). It happens in Spain and in very equitable countries like Norway.

Is attraction. Are the disparate preferences explained by culture or evolutionary logic? Maybe it’s a middle ground. Men are more open to more sex. Also in Norway a study asked how many lovers respondents would like to have over the next thirty years: women answered five; men, twenty-five. In general, women are more reflective about their relationships. They are more selective before and after, showing greater regret than men in their past sexual encounters.

Influence everything. Let us think, for example, of the fertility of each other. Men invest less in each sexual relationship and can also postpone parenthood longer (up to ten years), and therefore the stable partner (promiscuity them penalizes less). Social changes are also important: women’s access to the labor market and skilled jobs has made men less likely to emerge from single status thanks to their income / studies. Which, perhaps, has increased your need to give more “superlikes” (and vice versa).

Image: Cottonbro