Memphis Grizzlies won away from home Portland Trail Blazers by 103-113 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with Phoenix suns by 107-111, so after the game they added a total of eight defeats in a row, while the visitors won at home against Philadelphia 76ers 126-91, so after this result they accumulated five victories in a row. With this result, Memphis Grizzlies which would allow him to qualify for the Play-off with 18 victories in 29 games played. For its part, Portland Trail BlazersAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 11 games won out of 29 played.

During the first quarter, the leadership was in the hands of the visiting team, in fact, they got a 13-0 run during this quarter, ending with 19-24. Later, in the second quarter, the visiting team managed to distance itself in the electronic game and went on to win by 16 points (34-50) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 28-31. After this, the players came to the break with a 47-55 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter there were alternations in the light, which ended with a partial result of 35-25 and a total of 82-80. Finally, during the last quarter the players of Memphis Grizzlies They managed to overcome the result, they came to win by 13 points (87-100) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 21-33. After all this, the clash ended with a final score of 103-113 for the visiting team’s players.

The victory of Memphis Grizzlies was built on 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds from Dillon brooks and the 23 points, four assists and six rebounds of Desmond bane. The 25 points, five assists and six rebounds of Norman Powell and the 16 points, two assists and 12 rebounds from Jusuf Nurkic they were not enough for Portland Trail Blazers won the match.

In the next NBA game, Memphis Grizzlies will face Sacramento kings at Golden 1 Center. For its part, the next game of Portland Trail Blazers will be against Charlotte hornets at Fashion Center.