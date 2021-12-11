An earlier version of this article was published in 2016.

Memory is a wonderful thing.

I know this because I once won a snack thanks to her. Yes, I know that “a snack” is not much, but it does not give a stone: I was able to remember each and every one of the shops in a fairly commercial street in order. And no, I have no photographic memory. Actually, to remember the exact order of each card in a shuffled deck, remember the shops on a street or a lot of numbers randomly generated it is not necessary to have superhuman capacities.

You just have to train the ones that come standard. Let’s start with a quick exercise: can you memorize this table in five minutes?





There are only 500 numbers and one of the exercises with which Olympic athletes train in memory. It is intimidating. In fact, it can be very intimidating, but it’s not that bad either.

Let’s start at the beginning, there are two basic rules with which we can become geniuses of memorization. Let’s say that, evolutionarily, our memory has developed more to remember concrete things than to remember abstract ideas. The numbers, forgive me mathematicians, are boring: the pink elephants that use their robotic arms to prepare potato omelettes are not. That’s how it is.

So the first rule is to turn abstract things into things that the brain like to remember. It’s not difficult because, well, almost anything is easier to remember than 500 random numbers. The second rule has to do with how to organize and order those numbers. In some movies this is called “the Palace of Memory”, an imaginary place to store all those things to remember.

The Dominic system

All memorization methods are based on these two ideas: make the abstract concrete and seek order in chaos. This is how, for example, one of the best known methods works, the Dominic system. It is a method developed by eight-time world champion of memorization Dominic O’Brien. Let’s see how it works using the first row of numbers from the grid above: 8094 2525 8247 1347 7433.

According to the Dominic system, each number has to be converted into a letter: 1, in A; the 2, in B; the 3, in C; the 4, in D; the 5, in E; the 6, in S; the 7, in G; the 8, in H; the 9, in N; and 0, in O. Thus, the first four numbers they would be HOND.

Now we separate the letters into pairs and look for a famous person that is easy to link with those two letters. In this way we would have: Santa Claus (you know, because of “Ho, Ho, Ho”) and Natalie Dormer (one of the protagonists of Game of Thrones). According to the system, we have to imagine the first person doing an action related to the second. That is, imagine Saint Nicholas disguised as Margaery Tyrell. The idea is that by focusing on people and actions, we can build stories.

The next 4 digits are 2525 (BABY) and 25 in my head is Hamlet (“to BE or not to BE”), therefore “Santa Claus dressed as Margaery Tyrell meets Hamlet playing sheep”. Who could forget 80,942,525?



There are other techniques. To remember cards, Nelson Dellis, another champion of memorization, recommends associating each card with a character, an action and an object. In this way we can remember three cards at the same time: “My girlfriend playing baseball with Tizona” are the queen of hearts, the jack of clubs and the horse of spades. In that order.

In addition, great memorizers often design a memory palace, a place where to place each of these people to be able to comfortably store the trios of cards. It has to be a place (real or invented) that we know perfectly. If we use our house, each character will be in a place: the shower, the sofa, the bedroom or the doormat. Thus, we can have all 48 cards in only 16 places and, with practice, leave all our friends amazed this Christmas.

Indeed, it is not easy. For these, or any other similar system, to work takes a lot of practice. The great memorizers have almost automated these operations that turn numbers into characters.

This, whether for contests (which have fixed times) or to show off with friends (without getting bored like oysters), is essential. Practice, practice, practice. That is the final key. Although there are obviously differences between some people and others, with these two rules (“Make the abstract concrete” and “store visual information in a known place”) our memory can be improved in an incredible way: learning names, remembering where the car is parked Or, I don’t know, don’t forget to visit Magnet from time to time.