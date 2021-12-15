One of the best indie video games of this year was developed by the Mexican studio Navegante Entertainment, and it is about Greak: Memories of Azur. This indie gem arrived in August on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Steam, but starting today it is possible to purchase Greak: Memories of Azur at Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

published by Team17 and developed by Navigator Entertainment with collaborations of BromiumGreak: Memories of Azur is one of the best independent games of the year, winner of Best Game of the Year at the Latinx Game Awards a couple of weeks ago. In Greak: Memories of Azur we take control of Greak, his sister Adara and his older brother Raydel.

Last month the Navegante Entertainment team released new content for Greak: Memories of Azur celebrating the day of the dead, which included a new cinematic section and a boss. It is already confirmed that this content is included in the version of Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The gameplay of the game is unique, as it allows you to control up to 3 unique characters, with a gameplay focused on solving puzzles. The graphics of Greak: Memories of Azur are spectacular, as its sprites were hand drawn and the dedication is evident. The soundtrack is not far behind, as it perfectly accompanies each stage and was recorded by the Cinco de Mayo Philharmonic Orchestra in Puebla.

Holders of Greak: Memories of Azur on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S They will have access to the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at no additional cost, so it will not be necessary to buy it again on these platforms. Of course, if you had it on Nintendo Switch or Steam and want to play it on a Sony or Microsoft console, you will have to buy Greak: Memories of Azur again on PlayStation or Xbox.

Greak: Memories of Azur is a gem at the level of the best indies, recommended for all fans of 2D puzzle platformers and all those who enjoy indie games made with passion. If you want to know more about the game, I invite you to read my review of Greak: Memories of Azur, so that you understand why we are facing one of the best indie games of 2021.