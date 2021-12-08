The card digital of Samsung It officially arrives in Mexico accompanied by Members Wallet, its electronic wallet. From this app, all users can request it and obtain it immediately.

Samsung launches new mobile payments bet to replace Samsung Pay

Users will be able to download Members Wallet from the Galaxy Store and according to Samsung, in the future you will not only have access to your card digital but you can also access and manage your other cards.

Samsung Members card benefits

This The new card can be used to make payments online and via NFC in establishments that have this payment method. According to their Web page, you can get a 5% discount in the official online store and physical Samsung Stores, discounts and promotions in entertainment, food, education, Samsung Customer Service, etc.

The card Samsung Members is the product of an alliance between the company, Santander and Mastercard and in the future it will be possible to request a physical card and a digital credit card.

Why would Members Wallet be right for you?

The Members Wallet app brings attractive benefits to its users such as zero commission for opening, discounts on Samsung Care +, access to exclusive discounts among others.

Another advantage of Members Wallet is that, unlike Samsung Pay, you don’t need one card credit to use this app. Even people who are not banked will be able to have access to the app and therefore will be able to request the card Samsung Members.

Members Wallet and card digital Samsung Members come with everything and this is demonstrated by the exclusive benefits they offer to their users. If you were thinking about which phone to buy, Samsung brings this attractive proposal and it may be the difference that makes you choose a product from this brand.