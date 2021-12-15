Member of the National Guard makes multi-organ donation - Mundodehoy.com

LaSalud.mx .-The Regional Hospital “Gral. Ignacio Zaragoza “of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (Issste), with the support of the General Hospital” José María Morelos y Pavón “, specified a multi-organ donation, from which two kidneys in optimal functional condition and two corneas were obtained, from a 25-year-old donor who worked in the National Guard and who, thanks to the humanism of his family, transcended as a hero by granting a new chance of life to four people.





The Donation and Transplant Program has still remained in a pandemic and derived from this procurement, the Regional Hospital “Gral. Ignacio Zaragoza ”made two consecutive and successful kidney transplants, with which there are six in this year, which are carried out in compliance with all the standards and safety requirements against COVID-19, as marked by the National Transplant Center (Cenatra), reported the director of the hospital, Carlos de Jesus López Morales.

For his part, the general director of ISSSTE, Pedro Zenteno Santaella, congratulated all the doctors and nursing staff of the hospitals involved in the donation and surgical procedures, for their commitment, professionalism and dedication to the health and life of our rightful life.

In turn, the head of the Transplant Service, Hector Saavedra Hernandez, specified that the young donor was in good general health, unfortunately he had a vascular accident due to an intracranial aneurysm and fell into brain death.

It added that on November 18 the procurement was carried out “where we got two kidneys and two corneas“The latter benefited patients from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), helping them to recover their sight and improve their quality of life, while the kidneys were transplanted to two patients from the Issste of the Regional Hospital” Gral. Ignacio Zaragoza ”.

Kidney recipients are very young and were active at work until before the transplant: a 28-year-old man, who had suffered from kidney failure for four years, was married and the father of a daughter; and a 31-year-old working elementary school teacher also with kidney disease.

Upon receiving transplants, both patients are rescued from living daily undergoing Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis and recover health conditions to lead a normal life in family, social and productive environments, the specialist pointed out.

They are currently in excellent condition and since November 26 they were discharged and returned to their homes. The kidney grafts they received are expected to give them 10 to 15 years of healthy life.

He stressed that procurement and transplants are a team effort that requires the commitment, work and effort of several hospital areas, ranging from the detection of possible donors, the intensive therapy in charge of stabilizing the donor to preserve the organs in good condition. ; the Donation Committee responsible for approaching the family of the potential donor; the analysis laboratories, the specialized anesthesia service and the Transplant Surgery Service.

Finally, the specialist thanked the donor’s family, who in the midst of their pain performed an act of love by giving their authorization to donate the organs of the patient, who was an element of the National Guard and was fired with honors, as the hero what he became by giving other people who suffered from a disease a new opportunity to live longer and better.

DZ