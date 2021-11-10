With fast delivery and shipping cost subsidy strategies, Melonn helps its customers increase their growth through new cities and sales channels, while allowing them to focus on other aspects such as marketing and growing their catalogs.

The company has developed in-house software that combines an order and inventory management system, a warehouse management system and a system for automated transportation management, which is the same as that which connects with the virtual stores of its customers.

With an average monthly growth of 60% in their first year of operations, they already have 200 clients in Mexico and have processed more than 60,000 items in their 4 local warehouses, which they plan to grow to 6 by the beginning of next year. Its goal for 2022 is to achieve a month-to-month growth of 30% on average, to end the year with more than one and a half million articles processed on its platform. The startup plans, in the next five years, to consolidate its operations in Mexico and reach Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Peru.