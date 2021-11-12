Melissa Paredes signed the conciliation with Rodrigo Cuba. (Photo: Love and Fire)

After reconciling and having reached an agreement in the divorce process with Rodrigo Cuba, Melissa Paredes She withdrew from the conciliation center facilities with her lawyers, and although she avoided giving further statements, she stressed that she was very happy. She also took off her mask so they could see her big smile, but she couldn’t help but shed a few tears.

“I am very happy because the truth always knows” Melissa said at first, making it clear that she wasn’t going to speak anymore. He was still strong in the situation he was going through, he was elusive before the cameras.

Who gave details of the conciliation was his lawyer Patricia Simons, pointing out that it was carried out by mutual agreement, in addition to the divorce . Rodrigo Cuba will keep the property where they both lived and the household goods, the tenure will be shared and the pension of the little Mia will be in charge of both parents in an equitable way .

“An agreement has been reached, visits, goods, food, and a food pension paid for 50% of school and university education”, highlighted one of Melissa Paredes’ lawyers in a link with Amor y Fuego.

For her part, Patricia Simons highlighted: “Shared tenure has not deprived the father of anything. However, with respect to the department, a social good has been left to the father. A small portion has been recognized for Melissa even though it is a social good ”.

Once the interview with the lawyer was over, the Amor y Fuego reporter approached Melissa Paredes again, who said she was calm and happy. In order to prove what was said, she took off her mask and showed a big smile, but she couldn’t help crying.

“Why those tears? The reporter asked her, to which she replied that it was happiness. . After being asked what would be the message she would give to women, her lawyer quickly responded for her: “Work hard to get ahead.” To which she only nodded as a way to back up her defender’s words.

RODRIGO CUBA ATTENDED THE CONCILIATION WITH HIS WEDDING SUIT

Rodrigo Cuba attended the conciliation center with the same suit that he wore at his wedding. Although she did not make a statement, the outfit she wore for this occasion meant more than a thousand words. In this way, the footballer ended his relationship with his daughter’s mother. As it is remembered, the couple got married on December 22, 2016, as a result of their relationship, little Mia was born.

His father Jorge Cuba also did the same and wore the same suit he wore at his son’s wedding. Already on the set of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter, the former deputy minister indicated that it was a symbolic act.

RODRIGO CUBA’S FATHER CONFIRMS THAT HE DID NOT AGREE WITH THE WEDDING

Jorge Cuba attended the being from Amor y Fuego to talk about the legal situation his son faces. After revealing that he is happy that everything is over, the lawyer accepted that he never agreed with the wedding of Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes.

“I did an X-ray of her, why she wanted to know who my son was going to marry. She for more than 10 years she has moved through the entertainment world. She has had many previous relationships before starting with my son ”, commented.

Likewise, the former vice minister assured that he never told the footballer not to marry, on the contrary, he told him to be very careful with her due to all the scandals that he had starred in in the past. “I didn’t say no, just be very careful”, indicated Jorge Cuba, who stated that “She (Melissa) is the mother of my granddaughter. Yes, there were some discrepancies, but that is over and I respect it “

After learning about the ampay, Jorge Cuba has not hesitated to give all his support to the footballer.

