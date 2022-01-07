It is Three Kings Day and, as every year, the arrival of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar is expected, and it is in Ecatepec where it has been reported that they are bringing toys to the children.

Without a doubt, January 6 is a special date for children from different parts of the world, a day in which, as every year, they receive some of their favorite toys from the traditional Three Wise Men.

It is also, on the other hand, a day that, along with the children, the Three Wise Men themselves look forward to, because it must be remembered that the expense generated is very large in many cases, given that toys, therefore In general, they are not cheap and even in this season their prices go up in stores.

In fact, according to a report by Statista which was published in late 2019 and early 2020, Mexicans usually spend between 501 and 1,000 pesos on Three Kings Day gifts; however, a smaller sector of the population revealed that their spending is 5,000 pesos.

It should be noted that Christmas and / or Three Kings toys are just some of the main expenses that families allocate for the end of the year celebrations in Mexico.

The Three Wise Men arrive in Ecatepec

Of course, this day could not go unnoticed, especially when we live in an era almost totally dominated by social networks and for a few hours, through Twitter, the visit of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar has been reported to one of the Most popular municipalities in Mexico and, in particular, in the State of Mexico: Ecatepec.

According to the profile @ extpnc1It has been “reported” that in Ecatepec, the Three Wise Men continue to give toys to the surrounding children.

?? Exclusive images ?? They report us #Wise men that continue to deliver toys in the municipality of #Ecatepec ??? pic.twitter.com/J2JMh6QKIo – Ektpnc (@ ektpnc1) January 6, 2022

All this week, as expected, the Three Wise Men, Melchior, Gaspar and Baltazar, were a trend in social networks, platforms that, with the passage of time, have changed considerably.

And it is necessary to take into account that, at present, social networks are a great tool for users; All the conversations happen there and, in reality, all the news is first released on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, among others.

Now, on such an important and special day as Three Kings Day, the networks were going to gather together all kinds of content and curious news.

