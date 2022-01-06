

Jan 05, 2022 at 20:29 CET



Rafael Nadal season starts this year with Melbourne ATP taking on Richard Berankis, an event that we can fully enjoy in Eurosport on the 6th of January at 3:45 in the morning.

The world’s number six will face Richard Berankis, which is in position 104 of the ATP classification. It is the first meeting between the two, but the truth is that the balance is decanted on the side of the manacorí.

Although there were doubts about whether Nadal He was going to be able to attend this match because the coronavirus has recently passed and everything depended on his recovery. Fortunately, he has finally been able to attend and this showdown will take place.

WHAT TIME TO SEE NADAL’S DEBUT?

We can enjoy the game on January 6 at 03:45 hours (CET). What Eurosport is integrated within DAZN, we can watch the game too through DAZN, as well as in Eurosport in the television services that incorporate it and in Eurosport’s own application for smart devices.