As much as I am passionate about the sector indie Due to its freshness or to successfully renew old mechanics, there are certain titles that inevitably pass me by. And for someone who has Nintendo’s Rhythm Paradise on a pedestal, it’s a real blessing to have discovered now, two months later, Melatonin.

The truth is that this work by Half Asleep went a bit unnoticed with its recent presentation, despite the visibility that Wholesome Games gave it, which is in charge of publicizing very colorful humble projects with interesting proposals. But when you find out what it is like a rhythm paradise within a dream world, is the moment in which it catches your attention.

Under an extremely attractive visual style, we are therefore presented with a series of minigames to take sense of rhythm will be essential to achieve perfect scores. Eating donuts while flying, shooting zombies or aliens with augmented reality glasses, jumping on various mobile devices … The concept of each test will be simple and seemingly fun.

More than anything for the experience with the aforementioned Nintendo saga. Although here the excuse is to show the dreams of the protagonist based on his wishes and anxieties throughout four chapters. And luckily there is little left to taste it, as its launch is scheduled for Early 2022 on Nintendo Switch, Steam and Epic Store.