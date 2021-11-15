Actor and director Mel Gibson will be in charge of Lethal Weapon 5, a new installment in the popular police action saga.

In 1987 it was released Lethal Weapon, an action movie where a cop must deal with his eccentric new partner. The best without a doubt was the great connection between Mel Gibson as Martin Riggs and Danny glover as Roger Murtaugh. That is why they repeated in three more installments that were released in 1989, 1992 and 1998. So more than 20 years later they think it is a good idea to put them back together and make Lethal Weapon 5.

Although it will be difficult for them to share many action scenes, since the two main characters should already be retired from the Los Angeles police. Because Mel Gibson is currently 65 years old and Danny glover 75 years. But it seems that the director of the first 4 installments, Richard DonnerHe wanted there to be a fifth and it was one of his last wishes before he passed away.

This is how he explains it Mel Gibson: “The man who directed all the Lethal Weapon movies, Richard Donner, was a big guy. I was developing the script and it got pretty far. And he said to me one day: Listen child, if I die you will. And I said: Shut up! But in truth he passed away. But he asked me to do it and at that moment I didn’t say anything. He told his wife, the studio and the producer. So I’ll be directing the fifth.

He could be a very interesting director for this movie.

Mel Gibson He is one of the most important actors of the last 40 years, but his work as a director is also spectacular. Since you have taken care of The faceless man (1993), Braveheart (nineteen ninety five), Passion of Christ (2004), Apocalypto (2006), To a man (2016) and is also preparing The Passion of Christ: Resurrection (2022).

