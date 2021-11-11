Meghan Markle knows that red is her color. Whether with dresses or men’s coats, she is always safe with this shade that also suits her skin tone. This time with a Great princess dress, signed by Carolina Herrera to attend the Salute Gala with her husband Prince Harry.

The celebrity he has opted for a satin fabric dress in which he has risked in every possible way. First with that neckline plugged so pronounced that it is held to the chest thanks to straps. Undoubtedly a very sexy top that contrasts when adjusting with the hyperbolic skirt.

A Friday look from Tamara Falcó





The bottom part is the real show. Because the skirt with central opening is covered by a long overlay down to the feet, which becomes the tail of the dress and that comes loaded with volume and peplum to make this design or a dress royal of a real princess.





She has combined this work by Carolina Herrera with some shoes stiletto satin, a gathered in the form of highly polished and tight high bun and that makeup in neutral tones that has become Meghan Markle’s favorite.

Photos | Gtres.