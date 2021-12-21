Facebook (strictly speaking, Meta) initiated legal action with the aim of interrupting and investigating what it considers a mega phishing campaign that involves brands under the umbrella of Mark Zuckerberg’s firm.

The company filed a lawsuit in the United States (in California courts) to “discover the identity” of the subjects who have created more than 39 thousand websites that are carefully designed to deceive users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The goal: to keep the login usernames, emails, and passwords.

Meta says that scammers use a relay service called “Ngrok”To redirect users to your websites, without them noticing.

Once there, they “fish” the data from Login.

Through Ngrok, they can hide the true location of phishing websites and the identity of their hosting providers, Facebook says.

The phishing strategy was detected by Meta in March 2021 and has since been working to suspend tens of thousands of URLs linked to the campaign.

In the lawsuit, to which he had access The Verge, Meta not only refers to phishing attacks, but also raises issues with copyright infringements.

Zuckerberg’s firm says the defendants use the logos and trademark names of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp on their fake login pages as yet another strategy to mislead users.

“By creating and spreading URLs of phishing websites, the defendants falsely represented themselves as Facebook, Messenger, Instagram or WhatsApp, without the authorization of the plaintiffs,” the complaint says.

“The plaintiffs are negatively affected by the defendants’ phishing strategy and suffer damage to their brands and reputation, in addition to the problems it causes to users,” adds the text that is already in the hands of the Californian courts. .

A couple of years ago, Instagram added a tool to try to help users avoid phishing attacks. It was through a verification that allows verifying that the email received is actually from that social network.

Meta brands (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) are not the only ones affected in recent months.

In October, Alphabet alerted about another mega phishing campaign that attempted to steal login cookies from YouTube content creators. In many cases, they succeeded and gained access to usernames and passwords.