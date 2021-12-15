Mega Man is coming soon to Netflix in the form of a live action movie, at least that is what the producer of this film, Supermarché (Catfish) assures. At the moment there is nothing confirmed by the streaming platform, although it is not the first time that a possible Capcom game movie has been rumored.

After an update of the Supermarché website can be found among his works «an adaptation of Mega Man by Capcom for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they wrote and are directing. Neither Netflix nor Capcom have commented on the matter, and it is impossible to determine whether or not it is the Mega Man movie in which the Japanese company has been working for several years. We will have to wait to verify it.

If confirmed, it would be one more video game in the ranks of Netflix productions, which has bet very strongly on the video game industry as a source of all kinds of stories and original universes. Be it Castlevania, Cyberpunk, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, The Witcher (although it is based on the novels and not on the games) or the League of Legends itself, which broke all expectations Arcane, one of the series of the moment. But the thing is not there, other chains are also betting on video games, such as HBO and the series The Last of Us that will arrive soon.

In any case, it seems that we will still have to wait a bit to learn more about this supposed live action movie by Mega Man. What can we expect from this film? Mega Man, without a doubt, is a very particular series of Capcom games that is not exactly known for its narrative section, we will see what they are capable of offering. Would you like Netflix to release a Mega Man movie or series?