However, Alejandro Ramírez Tabche, president of the Mexican Council of the Meetings Industry (Comir), affirms that this segment – which is at 50% of the demand seen before the pandemic – is already on the road to recovery, which It could take place between 2022 and 2023.

“We see that it begins to take a much more continuous rhythm and that events are being reactivated,” Ramírez Tabche told Expansion during the 45 Tianguis Turístico, held this week in Mérida. “The Tianguis Turístico is definitely a trigger for what is happening, and we are already beginning to have a better capacity for events.”

For the first quarter of next year, Comir expects to recover 85% of the market it had in 2019, still lagging behind by subsegments such as corporate meetings, which has made slow progress.

According to an estimate by the BCD Travel agency, specialized in the corporate segment, the energy, construction and mining sectors are the ones that have driven business trips, although companies have reduced their expenses by around 50%.

Even the fall in corporate travel has weakened demand from some airports that had a strong participation in the segment, such as Monterrey, mainly due to the rise of meetings through virtual platforms, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, although the question is whether this trend will prevail.

Ramírez Tabche sees dual formats –an event that allows people to attend in person and remotely– as an incentive to carry out face-to-face events.

“The hybrid is going to live, you have to live with the digital part. He is not an enemy of the industry; on the contrary, we believe that it will enhance it, and we already see it today, “says Alejandro Ramírez Tabche, president of the Mexican Council of the Meetings Industry (Comir).



For now, the specialist sees the markets with the fastest recovery in Quintana Roo and Jalisco, while work continues on the other key sectors in the sector: Mexico City and Monterrey.