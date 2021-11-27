In what will be his return to the squares after just over a year after suspending his public messages due to the Covid-19 health emergency, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made a call to go to the Zócalo of Mexico City on next December 1, date on which three years of his mandate are fulfilled.

In a message disseminated through his social networks, the president stressed that the congregation in the first square of the capital will be a civic and combative party due to all the adversities that his administration has had to overcome.

He emphasized that they have been years of hard work to achieve the transformation of the country and achieve its objectives such as ending corruption, bringing equality and justice.

“With all my affection, I invite you to join us. It is going to be a civic and also combative party. We have completed three years of fighting and facing adversities to achieve the purpose of transforming the country and ending corruption, “said the head of the federal Executive from the National Palace.

The President of the Republic made a remembrance of the calls that during his time as a social activist he made to the sympathizers of his movement to go to the Zócalo for his rallies.

"We are going to congregate, so as not to lose the custom, in the democratic Zócalo of Mexico City. See you on December 1st at 5pm."

He said that this work fills him with feelings now as president of the nation and replied to one of the calls that were broadcast by telephone and flyers.

“Friends, friends, Andrés Manuel López Obrador is speaking to you, I invite you to participate next Wednesday we are going to gather in the Zócalo of Mexico City at 5 in the afternoon, in the democratic Zócalo of Mexico City,” he said. .

The message on the occasion of the three years of having protested as president will take place next Wednesday, December 1. This morning during his morning conference, the federal president recommended that attendees go with masks to listen to him.

