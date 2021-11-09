Oncology.mx .-Within the framework of the sixtieth meeting With the mothers and fathers of pediatric cancer patients, authorities of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) reported that in the launch of the pilot test of the Blood Bank System, around 400 appointments have been generated to donate in the National Medical Centers (CMN) La Raza y Siglo XXI.

In virtual session, Oscar Reyes Miguel, Coordinator of Digital Services and Information for Health and Administration of the IMSS, indicated that during the first week of the launch of the digital tool there has been a good acceptance by donors, who have accessed through the page https://bancodesangre.imss.gob.mx.

He indicated that on the platform “all people who need to make a donation, whether for girls or boys with an oncological issue, or some other type of donation, it can already be made”.

He stressed that the commitment made to mothers and fathers of minors with cancer has been fulfilled: to have a tool that allows effective monitoring and traceability in the donor appointment.

Reyes Miguel added that within the application of pediatric oncological patients, face-to-face and remote trainings have been carried out to different medical units and in this last week a hospital was incorporated in the use of the application.

In that sense, he stated that in the last week 138 people registered on the platform to reach a total of 6,232; Of these, 42% are pediatric and 58% are adults, who receive care in 52 IMSS hospitals, of which 14 are UMAE and 38 are Second Level.

On the other hand, the doctor Enrique Lopez Aguilar, National coordinator of Oncology, indicated that various steps have been taken in order to advance the operation of the State Reference Center for the Care of Boys and Girls with Cancer (ONCOCREAN) of the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) Hospital de Specialties No. 71 in Torreón, Coahuila.

He pointed out that the separate physical space of 26 beds with two isolation cubicles was corroborated, where it is considered to implement an accompaniment area before the end of 2021, so that family members have the opportunity to follow up on the care of minors with cancer.

Dr. Enrique López added that currently the nursing area performs a Internal Diploma in Oncology with a duration of six months, while the medical area has established the commitment to continue with the training program of “Golden Hour” and Early Warning Rating Scale (EVAT).

He added that this UMAE has a hospital occupancy of 80% and the stay is 21 days on average, there is also a catheter clinic, with a person assigned by morning and evening shift; catheters and ports are placed by pediatric surgeons and these last supplies are opened by the nurse in a procedure room.

The agreements of this session were to follow up on various specific cases; The report on the supply of medicines at the Hospital General Regional (HGR) No. 2 El Marqués in Querétaro will be analyzed; The report of relapsed patients, the supply of medicines and supplies will be reviewed, and a work visit will be made at the General Hospital of the Zone (HGZ) No. 1 in San Luis Potosí.

DZ