Meet Vigilante, Peacemaker's enthusiastic companion

Vigilante will be Peacemaker’s new partner in the first season of his series, so we present to you who is this loyal ally of Christopher Smith

Peacemaker will return to his old ways in the first season of his solo series, but in his new missions Christopher Smith will not arrive alone, as he will have the support of his new and enthusiastic partner Vigilante.

In a special video, the HBO platform shared some of the behind-the-scenes shots where actor Freddie Stroma is characterized as Adrian Chase, who is known by the name of Vigilante, the admirer and partner of Peacemaker.

For this series Adrian Chase is a cook by day, but he adopts the mantle of Vigilante having a deep admiration for Peacemaker, regardless of his extreme methods of preserving peace.

Vigilante, from cartoons to television

In the comics Vigilante has been the identity that seven different people have adopted throughout history.

For the Peacemaker series the inspiration for this character is Dave Winston, the fourth Watcher. He made his debut in Vigilante # 23 (November, 1985), but Winston’s passage was short-lived, as the Peacemaker himself assassinated him.

Peacemaker features a cast headed by John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Joining this series are Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. .

The first season of Peacemaker will be eight chapters, five of them directed by James Gunn, creator of the series, which will be broadcast on the HBO Max platform on January 13, 2022.

