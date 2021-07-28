Meet Tim Drake, the Robin who will make his Titans debut

Jay Lycurgo will give life in the third season of Titans to Tim Drake, the third Robin in the history of DC Comics, of whom we present his history and the importance in the mythology of Batman

The third season of Titans will bring more surprises and new faces, including that of Tim Drake, considered the best Robin in the history of DC Comics. Tim Drake had debuted in addition to comics, also in animated series and this will be his first live-action appearance, by actor Jay Lycurgo.

The trailer for the third season of Titans introduced us to Tim Drake shocked after the news of the presumed death of Jason Todd, which will be taken from the comic book story written by Marv Wolfman and illustrated by George Pérez and Jim Aparo.

The character created by Marv Wolfman and Pat Broderick was named Tim, in honor of director Tim Burton, the filmmaker responsible for the Batman movie in 1989, the year in which he debuted in the DC Comics cartoons.

Learn about Tim Drake, the third man to defend Robin’s mantle, and one of Batman’s most important allies, who will briefly debut in the third season of Titans.

The origin of admiration

Tim Drake debuted in the pages of Batman # 436 (August, 1989) Tim and his parents went to Haly’s Circus the night Dick Grayson’s parents died, found a fascination with Dick’s stunts, but the crash on the track it marked him for several years.

Years later Dick followed in the footsteps of Batman and Robin, and thanks to the stunts he remembers from Dick, Tim deduces the identity of the dynamic duo, so Tim finds Dick and asks him to be Robin again, since Batman is he has become a cruel and erratic vigilante.

Following Jason Tood’s death, Tim attempts to convince Batman to become the third Robin, which occurred in the A Lonely Place to Die arc, which spanned issues 440-442 of the Batman regular series and issues 60 and 61. from The New Titans, all of them published between October and December 1989.

Defend the mantle

When Tim turned 13, and after the death of Jason Todd, Tim’s parents were kidnapped in the Caribbean, where his mother died and his father was crippled.

Tim, concerned about Batman’s new tough and merciless demeanor, helps Bat Man to capture Scarecrow, so Bruce accepts him as the third Robin.

From that moment on, Tim Drake followed an exhaustive training that turned him into a complete vigilante who was not only Batman’s companion, he also became a reliable ally like few others.

What makes you different from Dick Grayson and Jason Todd?

Dick Grayson and Jason Todd were blinded by revenge, to the degree that Grayson preferred to walk away to become Nightwing, and Jason Todd that imprint cost him his life at the hands of the Joker.

On the other hand, Tim Drake has shown qualities as a strategist, thanks to his calm nature and sensible behavior, something that Batman himself appreciates when investigating a case, which is why Tim was an important part in the decade of the 90s and in his return to Rebirth.

Something that Tim appreciated was the time he invested to become Batman’s new partner, despite the fact that after Robin, after the death of Jason Todd.

Tim Drake appreciated the importance of taking his training as Robin step by step, so he did not allow himself to be carried away by the desire for revenge, as happened with Dick Grayson and Jason Todd.

From Batman ally to leader of the Teen Titans

His ability in technological matters, added to his gift of leadership, have been decisive for Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson (in their Batman stage) to have trusted him as their partner, to the extent of undertaking a solo career, when things with Jean Paul Valley they became tense.

From tech gadgets to advanced vehicles, Tim Drake built different gadgets which the Batfamily took advantage of.

Tim Drake’s technological prowess is comparable to that of Barbara Gordon, in his role as Oracle, this quality, added to his great combat capacity, make him an essential companion.

His rivalry with Joker

If there is a rivalry that has been built over the years, it is that of Robin and Joker, not only because the clown prince of crime put one (Jason Todd) to murder, but also because he is obsessed with attacking Batman by neutralizing his most close companion.

Tim had to prove that he did not need Batman to be on the trail of the Joker, Robin himself took it upon himself to defeat him and return him to Arkham Asylum on his own.

Death? And I come back

In the first compilation of Detective Comics (934-940), Tim Drake, now known as Red Robin, faced the army commanded by Jacob Kane (Batman’s uncle and Batwoman’s father), sacrificing his life to save the Batfamily.

But at the end of this volume we were surprised to learn that Tim Drake was not dead. Before the third bearer of Robin’s mantle could be killed, he was sent to a place outside of space and time that we know of.

This place in a kind of prison, guarded by the enigmatic Mister Oz.

A Death in the Family comes to SMASH and DC Comics Mexico

It was the year 1988… The Dark Knight Detective’s fiftieth anniversary, and his fans were given the never-before-seen opportunity to decide the outcome of one of the most crucial stories. The decision? Keep Batman and Robin as a team, the Dynamic Duo, or return Batman to what he once was: a lone warrior fighting crime. The vote was carried out, the result was respected and a story was written… After a devastating defeat, Robin was assassinated and Batman was, once again, the isolated protector of Gotham.

But what will be the ramifications of this tragedy? Will Batman become a more focused champion of justice, or will he degenerate into a reckless vigilante, unable to recover from such a great loss? These questions will be answered in the five-part story of A Lonely Place to Die, along with the biggest question of all: Does Batman need Robin?

SMASH and DC Comics Mexico bring you DC Deluxe – Batman: A death in the family, a special edition with the story of Jim Starlin and Jim Aparo, as well as the debut of Tim Drake and the contributions of Marv Wolfman and George Pérez

