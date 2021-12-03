Meet the winners of Apple's 2021 App Store Awards

As every year, with December comes the moment in which various technology companies take the opportunity to make a recount with the best or the most outstanding of the year that is about to end.

In these last few days, we have seen the lists with the most viewed YouTube videos, as well as the most successful channels (you can see it in our note at this link); in addition to the already traditional Wrapped, Spotify’s count of what each user listened to the most (here we tell you how to see yours), as well as the lists of the most popular songs and artists from 2021 (check the complete lists here).

Now, it is the turn of Manzana, who, as every year, presents the App Store Awards 2021, a list where the best applications available for your devices are recognized.

The base categories in the 2021 App Store Awards are: App of the Year and Best Game, each one of them divided into subcategories by device: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or Apple TV. Also, this time Apple added a new category, Trend of the Year, to recognize what has had a lasting impact on people’s lives.

Last year, Apple focused on life in quarantine to pick its award winners; This year, the concept is maintained, but now focused on “connection”, so it was sought to include applications that helped bring people together, despite still being separated in various ways due to the pandemic.

The best apps of the year at the 2021 App Store awards

IPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, a video editing app, characterized by having a friendly interface and being very easy to use, and which has become very popular in recent months.

IPhone App of the Year: Touch Life World, a colorful world-building game for children, where they can design characters and environments.

Mac App of the Year: Craft, an office application created 100% natively for the macOS environment, which allows you to create documents, images and PDF files.

Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN, a sports streaming platform, which allows access to events from all over the world.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, weather platform that offers detailed weather information, with customization options for displaying the data.

The best games of the year at the 2021 App Store awards

IPhone Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift by Riot Games. It is the version of the popular multiplayer online battlefield video game (MOBA) from Riot Games, specially designed for mobile devices. Here, skill and strategy are the most important, and the social component is that the game allows you to form teams with friends to work together for a common goal.

IPad Game of the Year: MARVEL Future Revolution by Netmarble Corporation. It is Marvel’s first open world action role-playing game for mobile platforms. The story begins after multiple Earths converge to form an entirely new “Primary Earth”, where players will be asked to join the newly formed team of superheroes, “Omega Flight”, in defending the universe. Players can choose from several of the most iconic characters in the Marvel universe and customize both their costume and accessories. In this game, teamwork makes the difference, as each superhero has unique and special abilities that make the squad become an indestructible coalition.

Mac Game of the Year: Myst by Cyan Worlds. Developer Cyan Worlds created a new remastered version of Myst, optimized for Macs with an M1 chip. The graphics have been updated for the Metal 2.1 engine and the game has more movement than ever. The original Myst was one of the first point and click style games in history, in which you must solve puzzles and mysteries by moving around a small island, and now it is one of the first games optimized for the M1 chip, achieving an increase in 50% graphics performance.

Apple TV Game of the Year: Space Marshals 3 by Pixelbite. A whole space western with funny and spectacular moments on a visual level, in addition to having extensive levels, for more fun time.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Mistwalker’s Fantasian. This game is the work of the Japanese Hironobu Sakaguchi, creator of the iconic Final Fantasy series. It is an RPG with turn-based combat, set in an imaginative world that combines magic and technology. An element to highlight is its artistic proposal, since all the game’s scenarios have been created from the 3D scanning of dioramas built expressly for the occasion.

Trend of the year: “the connection”

In addition to recognizing the best apps and games on Apple devices, Apple’s global App Store editors name a Trend of the Year. The goal is to identify a movement that had a lasting impact on people’s lives. The main trend of 2021 is “Connection”. This year’s trend winners brought people together in meaningful ways, while meeting social, personal and professional needs from users around the world.

Among Us by Innersloth: With a combination of cooperation and competition, this game cultivates community by encouraging users to talk and listen to each other, whether it be to joke around and have fun or to organize and do teamwork.

Bumble: This platform for meeting new people seized the moment by adding and enhancing features to help users looking to date, forge friendships, and expand their professional networks, all while fostering female-driven conversations.

Canva: By offering easy-to-use design tools, this platform helps users harness their entrepreneurial spirit, by making design simple for professionals, students, job seekers, community leaders, and teams of all kinds.

EatOkra, by Anthony Edwards Jr. and Janique Edwards: This platform created a robust, user-driven guide to more than 11,000 restaurants, owned by black entrepreneurs, helping people find ways to support their community through local consumption.

Peanut, from Peanut App Limited: By launching social audio pods led by experts on everything from pregnancy and menopause to relationships and self-care, Peanut is creating a space for honest conversations about all aspects of femininity at every stage of life.