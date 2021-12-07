The Xochimilco Unit of the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM) inaugurated the space of the veterinary hospital. Which will strengthen the teaching of undergraduate and graduate students and will strengthen the link with society, since it will offer external consultation for dogs and cats in their initial stage.

Veterinary hospital: It can reinforce the potential for the benefit of the academic life of the institution.

Through an official bulletin, Dr. Fernando de León González, rector of that university headquarters. He said convinced that the hospital, located on the ground floor of the W. Building, can reinforce the potential for the benefit of the academic life of the institution.

“I am glad that projects like this work can be carried out, which required support from the General Rectory after being detained a few years ago. And continue with the gradual planning to equip it and start with the external consultation of cats and dogs. In addition to renovating the street through which the population that comes with their pets will enter ”, he pointed out.

For her part, the teacher María Elena Contreras Garfias, director of the Division of Biological and Health Sciences of that campus. He assured that after 12 years of having a black work there is already a vital place for teaching. As well as for the link during the present management and the support of the teacher Georgina Urban Carrillo. Responsible for the project and the Operation Manual, as well as the engineer José Antonio Morales Flores, coordinator of Physical Spaces of the Unit.

“The Veterinary Hospital will be very important for undergraduate and graduate students who are trained in this discipline. Thus strengthening the link with society through consultations ”.

It will offer outpatient consultation and once equipped it will offer hospitalization for pets

One of the initial tasks will be the outpatient consultation and once equipped it will offer hospitalization for pets. For which the new place will have six offices and an emergency area.

It will also have meeting rooms equipped with inspection and infectology tables with an exclusive corridor to the hospitalization area. Two operating rooms, as well as spaces for drugs and services for staff. Transfer area for disinfection of doctors, clinical laboratory and separate surgical surfaces for dogs and cats.

Dr. De León González also reopened the Auditorium Dr. Tania Larrauri, founding architect of the Degree in Architecture of the Division of Sciences and Arts for Design (DCyAD), which now has 193 seats, wooden floors and walls and the adaptations for keep a healthy distance.

The University begins to return to spaces and activities in a leisurely manner

The renovation –headed by engineer José Antonio Morales– benefits both undergraduate and graduate students for holding conferences and congresses.

Dr. Francisco Javier Soria López, director of the Division of Sciences and Arts for Design, acknowledged that the University is beginning to return to spaces and activities in a leisurely way and with great responsibility, as happened this Monday with the Design students and Architecture.

“The place has armchairs and not cushions, the classrooms are divided so that some students take theory and others are in laboratories, in addition to the fact that we now have more windows in the classrooms to maintain cross ventilation, as established by the Transition Program of Teaching in Mixed Modality ”.

The reopening ceremony was also attended by teachers Mario Alejandro Carrillo Luvianos, Secretary of the Unit; and María Dolly Espínola Frausto, director of the Division of Social Sciences and Humanities, as well as the architect Francisco Haroldo Alfaro Salazar, academic secretary of the DCyAD.

Related Notes:

WHO says there are NO deaths from Omicron strain

DosisPedia, an app for Pediatricians

EYE: Mexico opens week with increases in COVID cases