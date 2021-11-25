That TikTok is one of the most popular social networks today is not a discovery. The ByteDance video app has earned a place of global relevance that has caused other platforms to copy some of its main features. The last one to get on the train – although for now as a test – is Spotify.

As published TechCrunch, the music service in streaming started experimenting with a new section on their mobile apps. It bears the name Discover (Discover, in Spanish) and its icon appears in the quick access bar of the app, between Start and Search. What is this section about? Of a feed exclusive for music videos that the user can navigate by sliding vertically, in the best TikTok style.

But Discover You don’t just watch the clips in question, you also react to them. Users can use the heart icon to indicate if they like the video, as is the case with songs on the 100% audio version of Spotify. And a menu with additional data of the music played also appears.

As we mentioned earlier, Spotify’s new TikTok-inspired section is under test. This means that end users they will not receive it on their mobile devices yet, and it is not very clear if the music platform will definitely advance in its implementation.

In fact, the feature was discovered by Chris Messina while testing a beta of Spotify for iOS on TestFlight. The developer himself published the finding through his Twitter account.

Spotify could have its own musical TikTok

That Spotify explore new ways to take advantage of content in audiovisual format is logical. While the platform remains focused on audio – and will continue to do so, He has been working with videos for several years in order to broaden his horizons. Therefore, offering users the possibility of adopting a TikTok-like experience without leaving your application seems ideal.

Also, this new feed could really take advantage of the Canvas format. Remember that this function allows artists to create visualizations that are shown when playing a song. Thus, for example, users no longer see only the static image of a disc cover, but a more attractive graphic complement. Anyway, Spotify still hasn’t managed to make Canvas to everyone’s taste, but it might find it back from the hand of Discover.