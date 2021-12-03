The Unicode Consortium is the non-profit organization that is in charge of digitizing languages, including that of the emojis, a “language” used by over 92% of the world’s internet-enabled population.

Since the year is coming to an end, the consortium announced the ten most popular emoji worldwide during 2021, after this list was not made in 2020, during a year in which many things were paused or canceled.

The most popular emoji of 2021 is the same as in 2019: the face with tears of joy; while the red heart also maintains its place in second position, and the thumb up jumped from tenth to fourth place.

In addition to the top 10 emojis of the year, The consortium also released some interesting facts related to the use of emojis in 2021.

– The most used emoji related to clothing is the Crown.

– In the category of meal, the birthday cake It is the most used, by far.

– For the animals, the most popular emoji is the butterfly, while the subcategory of mammals is headed by the faces of the rabbit and the dog.

– The various flower emojis dominate in the categories of animals and nature.

– The least popular category among all emojis is flags. The least popular subcategory is country flags, despite being the largest collection, with 258 emojis.

– The birthday cake went from 113th to 25th, the red balloon went from 139th to 48th, and although it did not rank in the top ten, the pleading face he stayed very close, well jumped from position 97 to 14 between 2019 and 2021.

What are your favorite emojis? Share them in the comments!