The Guadalajara Pharmacy reported sales of 20,161 million pesos in the second quarter of the year. Which represented an increase of 19.9 percent compared to the same period of 2020. When it obtained 16 thousand 820 million pesos.

Growth of 15.1 percent at annual rate

Between last April and June, same-store sales, which represent branches with more than one year in operation. They showed a growth of 15.1 percent at an annual rate.

Guadalajara Pharmacies, which at the end of last June operated 2,362 branches in all of Mexico, began operations in seven cities that it did not serve.

Entities that already have the Guadalajara Pharmacy service

“In this second quarter of 2021, 46 branches were opened, compared to 28 in the same quarter of 2020. The openings during this quarter took place in: Baja California, Campeche, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Mexico City, State of Mexico. As well as Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán ”

The plan? A new store every three days on average

“Openings maintain their accelerated pace in order to achieve the established goal of having 120 new pharmacies operating by the end of this year. The expansion plan continues by incorporating a new store every three days on average ”. He detailed in his most recent financial report.

The number of collaborators in the pharmacy reached 48,930. Which represented the creation of 3,725 new positions, an annual growth of 8.2 percent.

The operating flow (Ebtida) of the company added 1,443 million pesos between last April and June, 84 percent less than in the same period of 2020.

Net profit totaled 613 million pesos, 44 percent more than in the second quarter of 2020.

Did the pandemic have something to do with it?

According to El Financiero, the arrival of the third wave of Covid in Mexico, boosted the demand for medicines. What will trigger the creation of 3,000 new points of sale for the National Association of Pharmacies of Mexico (Anafarmex), which would mean an expansion of 20 percent, compared to 2020.

“We are anticipating a significant increase for the time being in our sector, which are traditional or independent pharmacies. From a growth of about 20 percent, then, new pharmacies are opening ”. Marcos Pascual, commercial director of Anafarmex, estimated.

It is expected to reach 18 thousand pharmacies in the country

Currently the Association associates about 15 thousand pharmacies. With the expectation of increasing their points of sale by 20 percent, they will reach 18 thousand pharmacies in the country.

The manager explained that the CDMX, the State of Mexico, Jalisco and Nuevo León account for 40 percent of the density of pharmacies in the country. While the 28 entities still need new points of sale.

“We have not had pharmacy closings, on the contrary, through our advice we are opening new ones in many areas such as Chihuahua, Sonora, Veracruz, the State of Mexico and Campeche,” said Pascual, also a specialized coordinator advisoryenfarmacias.com.

