If you have not yet discovered the benefits of this way of preserving food, I think you should take a look at the article.

You may remember, in those endless summers childhood, how they used to leave certain food outside of village houses, as could be the case of the spectacular chorizo ​​peppers, so that they dry and, in this way, preserved for much longer to be consumed throughout the year. Ultimately, this basic principle of conservation is what the companies that manufacture the products that we will show you below and what might interest you if you are willing to be a culinary expert and you want to improve your technique.

Klarstein Fruit Jerky Plus Food Dehydrator

We have already told you what the products What we want recommend you in the following paragraphs and we get to work, starting with an article of a considerable size, although not as large as you will see in other options later. In this case, this dehydrator has a 700W power and has a motor that reduces the duration of the drying process compared to its competition, being able to regulate the temperature between the 35ºC and 70ºC. You can dehydrate from fruit, vegetables or even, meat, something very common in regions of the United States. Its fine grids, are six in total, they ensure that the drying process will be ideal, even with small Fruits of the forest.

Lacor food dehydrator

With a totally different aspect to the first product that we recommended, we present you a Food dehydrator Of the brand Lacor, which has 245W power. its construction simple, with the plastic as the protagonist, you should not be fooled, as this product allows you keep all kinds of food extracting your own Water and preventing their decomposition by microorganisms, that is, preserving them without losing their values. Count with one automatic turning system and with 5 trays, in addition to being made of the base in ABS and the trays and the lid in PS.

Cosori food dehydrator

If before we appealed to the simplicity of the proposal, especially in the construction and style section of the product, in this case we go to the more industrial, with an almost professional look, since we have a product made of food grade stainless steel and with 6 trays in the same material. The product has several accessories, three mesh sieves and three bases for fruit rolls. The power of this dehydrator is located in the 650W and the automatic diameter circulation fan electronically controlled ensures uniform dehydration. The device adds a digital control panel, which will allow you to configure the timer from 30 minutes to a maximum of 48 hours.

Vita5 Food Dehydrator

Other product that seems taken from the laboratory any reputed restaurant that boasts of being, this time manufactured by the company Vita5, offers us a 650W power and one smooth and quiet dehydrationPerfect for consistent results, great taste, and retaining all the nutrients. This product is very easy to use, since you will only have to turn it on, adjust the temperature between 35ºC and 70ºC and establish the dehydration time. By the way, a PDF with recipes, temperatures and dehydration times.

H.Koenig DSY700 Food Dehydrator

We will finish our tour of the best dehydrators of the market with a company product H.Koenig and who has a 250W power, with a construction simpler than its predecessors, in plastic, but that will allow you to use 5 drying trays removable and interchangeable. You can dehydrate fruits, vegetables, meats, spices or aromatic herbs, to temperatures that will go from 40 ° C to 70 ° C, with the possibility of using the timer included, which can be programmed up to 48 hours. The product has LCD screen, which will allow you to configure the most basic parameters.

