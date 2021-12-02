Surely you expected Kate Bishop to fascinate you in the Hawkeye series, but we know that what has really surprised you is the adorable Pizza Dog.

By Rachel Paige

So far it’s clear that Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s main enemy is the Pants Mafia, but there is another adversary to watch out for: squirrels. You never know when a pesky squirrel might appear out of nowhere, and that bushy tail can have dire consequences. Well, at least in the scenes that involve filming with Pizza Dog.

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye introduces the world to the one and only Pizza Dog, played by a very nice boy named Jolt. The idea of ​​introducing the four-legged, one-eyed friend into the show was always part of the show’s DNA, because as executive producer Trinh Tran explains to Marvel.com, “In the comics, on the Matt Fraction run and David Aja, Pizza Dog is the third most important credit ”.

The first conversations about the series involved “quite a bit of time trying to figure out how we can weave the story with Pizza Dog in a fun way.”

With you, Pizza Dog

Hawkeye’s creative team decided for Kate to meet Pizza Dog first, before rescuing him from the Pants Mafia and oncoming traffic. “It was about how to do it in an organic way that made sense. So that it does not seem that a dog suddenly appears in the story, and it does not. The dog’s encounter with Kate shows her penchant for being a hero, and this was a good deed she did in rescuing him. “

“Connecting them in a way that shows the characters and their hero traits, but also introduces the dog in a way that makes sense to the story,” continues Tran. Along the way, Pizza Dog also creates that bond with Clint. So together, they become a trio that forms that friendship throughout the series. “

With you, Jolt

How did you find the right dog to play Pizza Dog? Yes, there were dog auditions.

“We had several dogs; we had photos and we put the dogs to record in terms of what they can do, ”says, laughing, Tran. “From there, we tried to figure out which was the optimal dog to play Pizza Dog. And Jolt, our amazing dog on set, was chosen for it. “

While performing in front of a dog might sound daunting, both Hailee and Jeremy were extremely willing to let a good boy into their group, even if he sometimes got lost with the squirrels.

“It was fun; I’m a huge dog lover, ”says Hailee Steinfeld. “As soon as I learned that Pizza Dog was part of this program, I was very excited. It was definitely a challenge. The dog is incredibly well trained – don’t get me wrong – but it is a dog. When he sees a squirrel, he wants to have a moment with it. “

Hawkeye Episode 3, “Echoes,” involves Clint, Kate, and Pizza Dog strolling through the park … which is a place full of squirrels.

“We tried to have a very serious walk through Washington Square Park,” says Renner. “I had to search for a lot of important information while carrying a backpack, a quiver and a bow, and all these things. And then I have a dog who tries, again, to have a moment with a squirrel. So it was difficult at times, but mostly a lot of fun. “

Renner adds: “I ended up loving the dog very much, which is well trained”, until “a squirrel comes over”.

The importance of being called Lucky

As the series progresses, Kate quickly forms a bond with Pizza Dog, having full conversations with him using the puppy as a sounding board.

“You see and hear Kate talk to herself a lot or have moments where she tries to contain her emotion or figure something out, out loud,” Steinfeld continues. “It is something similar to what happens with Pizza Dog, because he talks to the dog. You are looking for a connection. In a way, she copes when she has those moments to herself out loud. But there are times you have with this dog when you don’t accept the fact that he is yours or that you are responsible for him. But this connection grows. She feels that she has what she is looking for in everyone around her. And it is very sweet that I find it with Pizza Dog ”.

And while Renner is also a self-confessed dog lover, he too was happy to leave the leash in Steinfeld’s hands.

“The dog could not be prettier. I ended up liking it a lot, ”Renner recalls. “I’m not sure if [Clint] must be [amistoso] with the. I was sitting and he was next to me, looking at me sympathetically. The hot breath that comes in me. It was a wonderful contribution to the show. He’s a good boy. “

Via Marvel.com

The full story that inspired the series awaits you in our online store:

Marvel Deluxe Bundle: Hawkeye Volumes 1 & 2

In 2012, Marvel Comics revamped one of its oldest and most underrated Avengers: Hawkeye.

In 22 regular issues and an annual, Matt Fraction and David Aja endowed Clint Barton with a previously unknown life of his own. In addition, they knew how to combine the youth and energy of the new Marvel archer, Kate Bishop, with the experience and hobbies of Barton.

For the first time in Mexico, this work, winner of several Eisner awards, is published in a comprehensive manner, which serves as the basis for the new Marvel Studios series.

The Hawkeye bundle contains:

1) Marvel Deluxe – Hawkeye Vol. 1

272 pages that collects Hawkeye # 1-11 and Young Avengers Presents # 6.

2) Marvel Deluxe – Hawkeye Vol. 2

280 pages that compile Hawkeye # 12-22 and Hawkeye Annual # 1.

It is also being read

Captain America’s musical theater play was almost a reality!

Tony Dalton starts filming Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe

The lessons of the first Hawkeye trailer

How did Jeremy Renner get here?

Vincent D’Onofrio would return as Kingpin for Hawkeye