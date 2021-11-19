Warner Bros characters of its great products make up this cast.

Super Smash Bros has marked a before and after in the video game industry, since the Nintendo saga has meant unite multiple characters in a fighting title thus serving as a crossover of different licenses, this being something that has been extended to other companies beyond Nintendo since Brawl.

Under this premise, it seems that some of the large companies are looking for emulate the huge success of Sakurai’s title, since if recently we could see that Nickelodeon joined their licenses on the same battlefieldNow it’s up to Warner Bros, which has officially presented ** Multiversus, a Free to play title with online and local games in which we can control different Warner Bros. characters.

It is worth mentioning that this announcement has not come alone, since the roster of characters that will arrive has been confirmed, these being the following:

Arya Stark, youngest daughter of the Starks and a character who comes from the HBO’s Game of Thrones universe.

Batman, DC’s most famous dark knight and superhero.

Bugs Bunny, who is the main and best-known character in the Looney Tunes.

Finn the Human, in this case we have the protagonist of Adventure Time.

Garnet, one of the most powerful gems in the Steven Universe universe.

Harley Quinn, the DC anti-heroine who has gained massive popularity from the Suicide Squad movies and her own series on HBO.

Jake the dog, Finn’s faithful companion and stepbrother in Adventure Time.

Reindog, original character of the video game.

Shaggy, the faithful and inseparable friend of Scooby Doo, who, in addition, has been the meat of memes in recent years when compared to Goku when using his Ultra Instinct technique. As a bonus, Warner made a reference to this recently.

Steven Universe, protagonist of the homonymous series and another of the gems of his own universe.

Superman, the first superhero and one of the great insignia of DC.

Tom and Jerry, the inseparable couple that have been facing each other since the first half of the 20th century. In this case they will be allies and will act as a single character, similar to Ice Climbers, Duck Hunt and Banjoo and Kazooie in Super Smash Bros.

Wonder Woman, the closing of the Trinity of DC and one of the most popular characters of the DCUE to be the only one with a confirmed movie trilogy.

Finally it should be noted that Multiversus coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC with cross game between the different platforms. Likewise, it has been confirmed that there will be more characters in the future.

