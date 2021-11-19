As stated in a prepared statement obtained by Cointelegraph, Game7 it is a $ 500 million decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) focused on accelerating the blockchain ecosystem that aims to bring players from around the world into the world of blockchain. Entities supporting the proposal include BitDAO, Forte, Alameda Research, Mirana Ventures, Warner Music Group, Aleo, Avalanche, Interchain Foundation, Offchain Labs, OP Games, Polygon Studios, and Solana Ventures. For their part, Forte Labs and Magnus proposed its creation.

1 / BIP-5 has passed! @ Game7_Official will be established by a diverse group of gaming and technology industry veterans, and will help create a future where blockchain and gaming unites! https://t.co/dZxqjMwpIk pic.twitter.com/Nxd5L4fgyD – BitDAO (@BitDAO_Official) November 16, 2021

On the whole, Forte will commit $ 100 million in fiat and cryptocurrencies, while BitDAO will commit $ 400 million in crypto assets in its treasury, such as Ether (ETH) and Tether (USDT). The funds will be distributed over a period of five years.

First, 15% of the funds will go to grants that promote research, development, toolmaking, and regulatory compliance for new blockchain games. 5% of the funds will be used to educate developers on building token economies. Lastly, 80% of the funds will go directly to studios and gaming DAOs. In the distribution proposal, BitDAO will retain the majority of the intellectual property rights, while the majority of the governance rights will be given to the community partners.

Forte builds secure inexpensive technology for blockchain games. As for BitDAO, it is one of the largest decentralized treasuries in the world, with billions of dollars in assets. Brian Lee, a partner at Alameda Research, a participating quantitative trading company, made the following comment regarding the event:

“Gaming became one of our main investment focuses this year and we are excited to be part of Game7.io and to work with Forte, the token-based gaming infrastructure, BitDAO and Mirana Ventures, to support incredible developers of games and accelerate the adoption of blockchain-based games. “

Keep reading: