It is precisely for all this that we are going to talk about its most recent launch, the new editor named Fleet . In reality, it is a software that has been developed from scratch to meet the needs of its users. Here we must take into consideration the experience accumulated over the years by its aforementioned creators.

Well, for a long time JetBrains has been presenting us with a series of very useful tools for this type of work and that have earned the trust of most professionals in the sector.

Each of these users engaged in some type of development project , use the code editor that best suits your needs. In fact, this choice to a large extent will directly influence the final result that we obtain from the work. This is precisely why it is important to think twice about what software or platform we will use in the form of a code editor.

To begin with, we will tell you that one of the main characteristics of this development software is its lightness. What we mean by this is that it is an environment that hardly consumes system resources and also runs practically immediately. This will allow us to create, edit, consult and modify all our code quickly and easily, without blockages or interference. At the same time we will tell you that it puts at our disposal an IntelliJ code processing engine that runs independently of the editor itself.

Other cool features of the new code editor

Also, the Fleet editor offers us features that developers have loved for years. We will have the possibility to carry out code quality checks in real time, which speeds up corrections. In addition, its architecture has been created to withstand the configurations and workflows most current. In this way we can run the editor on a single computer, or take part of the processes to the cloud, for example.

This would allow us connect to a remote server and use Fleet to work with our code in this way online. In turn, we can run this software in one or more containers for greater security and reliability of the project. What’s more, this release lets us use virtual machines in the cloud to work with our code and run Fleet with its IntelliJ rendering engine.

At the same time, it is also very important to know that the program is perfectly capable of working in a group. And it is that thanks to the functions that it presents to us we will be able to develop the code with other people. All this will allow us to share debugging sessions, perform code reviews in real time, etc. In turn, other users may connect to one of these collaborative sessions both on our PC, and in a shared remote environment. For all the aforementioned, Fleet may be a worthy rival to the aforementioned Visual Studio Code.