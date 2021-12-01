“Uy boss, we are going to have to change the whole piece and it will be more expensive”, I am sure that every Mexican has heard that phrase in a visit to the workshop; in order to modify reality arises CarKer, the startup that will improve your experience by repair your car.

This is the first startup of Mexican origin driven ExxonMobil, and which aims to become the link between users and automotive workshops.

The service works smoothly quick and simple:

1. Login to CarKer.com.mx.

2. Choose the service you are looking for for your car.

3. Make an appointment and solve your doubts directly with the workshop.

Something that we liked is that they have a wide variety of specialized workshops for your car, from washing services to specialists in transmissions and brakes.

Further, CarKer guarantees that it is qualified workshops and committed to offering competitive prices, operating transparently and charging only what is budgeted, with no additional surprises when paying.

At the moment the service is only in the Mexico’s valley, although we anticipate they will reach the entire metropolitan area in the coming months.

I want to enter you!

Meanwhile, the workshops that seek to be part of the network can register directly from the site and download the app so that from it they can manage communication with potential customers.