As expected, Today the list of all the games nominated for The Game Awards 2021. From those who wish to earn a statuette for best direction, to the most acclaimed soundtrack, to the performances that stole our hearts.
Check out the full list below:
GAME OF THE YEAR
Recognizing a game that offers the absolute best experience in all creative and technical fields.
-Deathloop
-It Takes Two
-Metroid Dread
-Psychonuats 2
-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
-Resident Evil Village
BEST DIRECTION OF THE GAME
Awarded for Outstanding Creative Vision and Innovation in Game Directing and Design.
-Deathloop
-It Takes Two
-Returnal
-Psychonauts 2
-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
BEST NARRATIVE
For excellent storytelling and storytelling development in a game.
-Deathloop
-It Takes Two
-Life is Stranger: True Colors
-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
-Psychonauts 2
BEST ART DIRECTION
For outstanding creative and technical achievements in artistic design and animation.
-The Artful Escape
-Deathloop
-Kena: Bridge of Spirits
-Psychonauts 2
-Ratcchet & Clank: Rift Apart
BEST MUSIC
For exceptional music, including sheet music, original song, and / or licensed soundtrack.
-The Artful Escape
-Cyberpunk 2077
-Deathloop
-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
-NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
Recognizing the best audio and sound design in the game.
-Deathloop
-Forza Horizon 5
-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
-Resident Evil Village
-Returnal
BEST PERFORMANCE
Award to one person for voice-over, motion capture, and / or performance.
-Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
-Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo in Far Cry 6
– Jasn Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop
-Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
-Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Dethloop
BEST GAMES BY IMPACT
For a thought-provoking game with a deep meaning or pro-social message.
-Before your eyes
-Boyfriend Dungeon
-Chicory: A colerful tale
-Life is Strage: True Colors
-No longer home
BEST GAME IN PROGRESS
Awarded to a game for outstanding continuous content development that evolves the player experience.
-Apex Legends
-Final Fantasy XIV Online
-Fortnite
-Genshin Impact
-Call of Duty: Warzone
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME
For outstanding creative and technical achievements in a game created outside of the traditional publishing system.
-12 Minutes
-Death’s Door
-Inscryption
-Kena: Bridge of Spirits
-Loop Hero
BEST MOBILE GAME
For the best playable game on a dedicated mobile device.
–
–
–
–
–
–
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Recognize a game and studio for excellent community support and transparency, including social media activity and game updates / patches.
–
–
–
–
–
–
BEST VR / AR GAME
For the best playable gaming experience in virtual or augmented reality, regardless of platform.
–
–
–
–
–
BEST ACTION GAME
For the best games of the action genre focused on combat.
–
–
–
–
–
–
BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE GAME
The best action / adventure games, combining combat with walkthrough and puzzle solving.
–
–
–
–
–
–
BEST ROLE GAME
The best games designed for rich customization and progression of player characters, both online and offline, including massively multiplayer.
–
–
–
–
–
–
BEST FIGHTING GAME
For a game designed primarily around head-to-head combat.
–
–
–
–
–
–
BEST FAMILY GAME
The best game appropriate for family play, regardless of genre or platform.
–
–
–
–
–
–
BEST SIM / STRATEGY GAME
Best game focused on simulation or real time strategy or turn based strategy game.
–
–
–
–
–
–
BEST SPORTS / RACING GAME
For traditional and non-traditional sports and racing games.
–
–
–
–
–
–
BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME
For outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design, including massively multiplayer and cooperative experiences, regardless of game genre.
–
–
–
–
–
–
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Recognizing a streamer / influencer / member of the media who has had a significant and positive impact on the industry in 2021.
–
–
–
–
–
–
BEST DEBUT OF AN INDIE GAME
Acknowledgment to an independent studio that produced and released its first game in 2021.
–
–
–
–
–
EARLIER GAME
(FAN SURVEY) – Upcoming games showing the most potential, scheduled for release after December 9, 2021.
–
–
–
–
–
–
NOTE IN PROCESS
Via: The Game Awards