As expected, Today the list of all the games nominated for The Game Awards 2021. From those who wish to earn a statuette for best direction, to the most acclaimed soundtrack, to the performances that stole our hearts.

Check out the full list below:

GAME OF THE YEAR

Recognizing a game that offers the absolute best experience in all creative and technical fields.

-Deathloop

-It Takes Two

-Metroid Dread

-Psychonuats 2

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Resident Evil Village

BEST DIRECTION OF THE GAME

Awarded for Outstanding Creative Vision and Innovation in Game Directing and Design.

-Deathloop

-It Takes Two

-Returnal

-Psychonauts 2

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST NARRATIVE

For excellent storytelling and storytelling development in a game.

-Deathloop

-It Takes Two

-Life is Stranger: True Colors

-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

-Psychonauts 2

BEST ART DIRECTION

For outstanding creative and technical achievements in artistic design and animation.

-The Artful Escape

-Deathloop

-Kena: Bridge of Spirits

-Psychonauts 2

-Ratcchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST MUSIC

For exceptional music, including sheet music, original song, and / or licensed soundtrack.

-The Artful Escape

-Cyberpunk 2077

-Deathloop

-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

-NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Recognizing the best audio and sound design in the game.

-Deathloop

-Forza Horizon 5

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Resident Evil Village

-Returnal

BEST PERFORMANCE

Award to one person for voice-over, motion capture, and / or performance.

-Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors

-Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo in Far Cry 6

– Jasn Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop

-Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village

-Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Dethloop

BEST GAMES BY IMPACT

For a thought-provoking game with a deep meaning or pro-social message.

-Before your eyes

-Boyfriend Dungeon

-Chicory: A colerful tale

-Life is Strage: True Colors

-No longer home

BEST GAME IN PROGRESS

Awarded to a game for outstanding continuous content development that evolves the player experience.

-Apex Legends

-Final Fantasy XIV Online

-Fortnite

-Genshin Impact

-Call of Duty: Warzone

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

For outstanding creative and technical achievements in a game created outside of the traditional publishing system.

-12 Minutes

-Death’s Door

-Inscryption

-Kena: Bridge of Spirits

-Loop Hero

BEST MOBILE GAME

For the best playable game on a dedicated mobile device.

–

–

–

–

–

–

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Recognize a game and studio for excellent community support and transparency, including social media activity and game updates / patches.

–

–

–

–

–

–

BEST VR / AR GAME

For the best playable gaming experience in virtual or augmented reality, regardless of platform.

–

–

–

–

–

BEST ACTION GAME

For the best games of the action genre focused on combat.

–

–

–

–

–

–

BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE GAME

The best action / adventure games, combining combat with walkthrough and puzzle solving.

–

–

–

–

–

–

BEST ROLE GAME

The best games designed for rich customization and progression of player characters, both online and offline, including massively multiplayer.

–

–

–

–

–

–

BEST FIGHTING GAME

For a game designed primarily around head-to-head combat.

–

–

–

–

–

–

BEST FAMILY GAME

The best game appropriate for family play, regardless of genre or platform.

–

–

–

–

–

–

BEST SIM / STRATEGY GAME

Best game focused on simulation or real time strategy or turn based strategy game.

–

–

–

–

–

–

BEST SPORTS / RACING GAME

For traditional and non-traditional sports and racing games.

–

–

–

–

–

–

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

For outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design, including massively multiplayer and cooperative experiences, regardless of game genre.

–

–

–

–

–

–

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Recognizing a streamer / influencer / member of the media who has had a significant and positive impact on the industry in 2021.

–

–

–

–

–

–

BEST DEBUT OF AN INDIE GAME

Acknowledgment to an independent studio that produced and released its first game in 2021.

–

–

–

–

–

EARLIER GAME

(FAN SURVEY) – Upcoming games showing the most potential, scheduled for release after December 9, 2021.

–

–

–

–

–

–

NOTE IN PROCESS

Via: The Game Awards