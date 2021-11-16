As expected, Today the list of all the games nominated for The Game Awards 2021. From those who wish to earn a statuette for best direction, to the most acclaimed soundtrack, to the performances that stole our hearts.

Check out the full list below:

GAME OF THE YEAR

Recognizing a game that offers the absolute best experience in all creative and technical fields.

-Deathloop

-It Takes Two

-Metroid Dread

-Psychonuats 2

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Resident Evil Village

BEST DIRECTION OF THE GAME

Awarded for Outstanding Creative Vision and Innovation in Game Directing and Design.

-Deathloop

-It Takes Two

-Returnal

-Psychonauts 2

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST NARRATIVE

For excellent storytelling and storytelling development in a game.

-Deathloop

-It Takes Two

-Life is Stranger: True Colors

-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

-Psychonauts 2

BEST ART DIRECTION

For outstanding creative and technical achievements in artistic design and animation.

-The Artful Escape

-Deathloop

-Kena: Bridge of Spirits

-Psychonauts 2

-Ratcchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST MUSIC

For exceptional music, including sheet music, original song, and / or licensed soundtrack.

-The Artful Escape

-Cyberpunk 2077

-Deathloop

-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

-NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Recognizing the best audio and sound design in the game.

-Deathloop

-Forza Horizon 5

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Resident Evil Village

-Returnal

BEST PERFORMANCE

Award to one person for voice-over, motion capture, and / or performance.

-Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors

-Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo in Far Cry 6

– Jasn Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop

-Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village

-Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Dethloop

BEST GAMES BY IMPACT

For a thought-provoking game with a deep meaning or pro-social message.

-Before your eyes

-Boyfriend Dungeon

-Chicory: A colerful tale

-Life is Strage: True Colors

-No longer home

BEST GAME IN PROGRESS

Awarded to a game for outstanding continuous content development that evolves the player experience.

-Apex Legends

-Final Fantasy XIV Online

-Fortnite

-Genshin Impact

-Call of Duty: Warzone

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

For outstanding creative and technical achievements in a game created outside of the traditional publishing system.

-12 Minutes

-Death’s Door

-Inscryption

-Kena: Bridge of Spirits

-Loop Hero

BEST MOBILE GAME

For the best playable game on a dedicated mobile device.

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Recognize a game and studio for excellent community support and transparency, including social media activity and game updates / patches.

BEST VR / AR GAME

For the best playable gaming experience in virtual or augmented reality, regardless of platform.

BEST ACTION GAME

For the best games of the action genre focused on combat.

BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE GAME

The best action / adventure games, combining combat with walkthrough and puzzle solving.

BEST ROLE GAME

The best games designed for rich customization and progression of player characters, both online and offline, including massively multiplayer.

BEST FIGHTING GAME

For a game designed primarily around head-to-head combat.

BEST FAMILY GAME

The best game appropriate for family play, regardless of genre or platform.

BEST SIM / STRATEGY GAME

Best game focused on simulation or real time strategy or turn based strategy game.

BEST SPORTS / RACING GAME

For traditional and non-traditional sports and racing games.

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

For outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design, including massively multiplayer and cooperative experiences, regardless of game genre.

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Recognizing a streamer / influencer / member of the media who has had a significant and positive impact on the industry in 2021.

BEST DEBUT OF AN INDIE GAME

Acknowledgment to an independent studio that produced and released its first game in 2021.

EARLIER GAME

(FAN SURVEY) – Upcoming games showing the most potential, scheduled for release after December 9, 2021.

NOTE IN PROCESS

