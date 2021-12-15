Meet After Love EP, an indie rhythm game

Rhythm games usually offer impressive visual flair accompanied by addictive gameplay. However, these kinds of experiences usually lack a compelling story. This is where it comes in After Love EP, a new indie game that will hit the Nintendo switch in the summer of 2022.

As you could see, After Love EP gives a greater focus to the story, where a young man needs to fulfill a promise to his girlfriend, this thanks to the fact that it is also a graphic novel. Along the way, you will make new friends and possibly meet the love of your life.

Via: Indie World Showcase