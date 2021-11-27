At present, consumers are more aware of the impact that human activities have on the environment, as well as the repercussions derived from climate change, therefore, there is a greater concern and interest in contributing with more responsible actions.

December 5 marks the World Soil Day, a date that was established since 2014. This initiative arose from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to address the importance of promoting sustainable agriculture to recover the soil and keep it healthy

Although, through it, a call is made to companies, governments and organizations, it also seeks that all people join and become aware of the processes that exist behind the food they eat.

In this context, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) chose 50 Foods of the Future, which have benefits in terms of nutrition and low environmental impact.

Among them, the Unilever company recommends the broad beans, which help protect the soil; the lentils, which have a carbon footprint 43 times smaller than that of meat, but manage to provide significant amounts of protein, fiber and carbohydrates; the nopal, with a potential use for the production of biogas and with a large amount of nutrients and water; the amaranth, whose plant requires little water; and the spinach, which has a large amount of vitamins and minerals, in addition to being able to adapt to cold climates and grows all year round.

RGP