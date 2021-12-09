As a result of the technical analysis and surveillance actions, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), determined that “Zol-Z Pantoprazole”And any other product marketed by Productos Medzena SA de CV is irregular since it lacks a sanitary license.

“Zol-Z Pantoprazole” was the first product detected, since it was posing as pantoprazole, a drug used to treat reflux. It was in presentation 40 milligrams (mg), with lot number 521418, expiration date December 2022 and health registration 626M2010SSAIV; These data are falsified, since it does not have a health registry with this authority.

After this finding, Cofepris expanded health surveillance efforts, verifying the address indicated on the label, supposedly corresponding to Productos Medzena, SA de CV, in which a vacant lot was located and not a pharmaceutical, laboratory or supplier of supplies for the Health.

As a result of this, good manufacturing practices cannot be guaranteed, nor can the quality, efficacy or safety of the ingredients or products produced, representing a risk to the health of anyone who consumes them.

In case of identifying this or any product manufactured by Productos Medzena,

This health authority asks people to make a health complaint, specifying the product and its location, through the page gob.mx/cofepris.

The National Health System, pharmacies and distributors must stop their acquisition, sale and distribution, as well as carry out the immobilization of any product of the company and present the corresponding health complaint.

If you have products marketed by Productos Medzena, it is recommended to suspend their use immediately and consult with health personnel to continue your treatment safely. If you present any adverse reaction due to the consumption of these products without the authorization of Cofepris, you can report it to the mail: [email protected]

DZ