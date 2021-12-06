12/05/2021 On at 20:17 CET

Daniil Medvedev ended the resistance of Marin cilic (7-6 (7) and 6-2) and sealed Russia’s conquest of its third Davis Cup, the first since 2006, which Andrey Rublev previously put on track with his victory against Borna Gojo.

Daniil MedvedevWorld No. 2, his team’s most reliable asset, he led Russia to success in the Davis Cup Finals, the third for his country and the first in three decades. In the farewell to Madrid as the venue for the competition, which will change scenery from next year, Russia closed its year in a big way.

He opened 2021 with the triumph in the ATP Cup and concluded it with the Davis Cup. Throughout the course, Russian tennis underlined its authority with no less successes. The Billie Jean King Cup – a tournament comparable to the Davis Cup in women’s tennis – or the youth Davis Cup. In addition to being the most awarded team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Medvedev He will not forget 2021. The 25-year-old tennis player from Moscow has grown older, who achieved his first Grand Slam after beating number one, Novak Djokovic, in New York, in the final of the United States Open. He had bordered on triumph. Like in Melbourne at the beginning of the season, or in Flushing Meadows itself, where it fell with Rafael Nadal in 2019. But this has been his year.

Daniil Medvedev, who missed the 2019 Finals, came to the rescue of all Shamil Tarpischev, which was on the verge of success two seasons ago.

The Davis Cup feeds the service record of a player who was essential for Russia. He did not give any of his rivals a choice in the course of the competition. He did not give up a single set or against the Ecuadorian Emilio gomez neither with the Spanish Pablo Carreño nor with the Swedish Mikael Ymer nor with the German Jan Lennard Struf nor in the final against Marin cilic.

The Croatian was the one who came closest to snatching a sleeve from the Muscovite. It took him to the limit in the first set of the final. Nobody gave his arm to twist. Nobody gave up their serve. Cilic, winner of the US Open in 2014, who became the third racket in the world, although now in his thirties, he forced a ‘tie break’ that he could not win. Fell from the side of Medvedev, which did not yield and closed the set on the third attempt.

Then decayed Cilic and the game accelerated. The job was done. Medvedev completed the task opened first thing in the morning by his partner Andrey rublev, the number five in the world, which gave certain symptoms of instability at specific moments of the event.

Rublev, who left a victory on the way to the final -before the Spanish Feliciano lopez in the group stage- and sets against the Ecuadorian Roberto Quiroz and the Swede Elias ymer, settled in the moment of truth. He ran over the German Dominik Koepfer in the semifinals and gave no chance to Borna gojo in the end.

Russia fulfilled the forecasts in Madrid. He left ten days ago as the big favorite. With four of its players among the thirty best in the world. Two of them, in the ‘top-5’. It did not disappoint. The set of Tarpischev get the domain back.