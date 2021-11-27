

11/26/2021 at 8:32 PM CET



The Technical Committee of Referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) already has a new president. Will be Luis Medina Cantalejo, what happens to Carlos Velasco Carballo at the head of the Spanish collegiate.

This was announced by the RFEF in an official statement issued this Friday, which also confirmed the appointment of Pablo Garcia Cuervo, current press officer of the absolute national team, as the new Communication Director of the RFEF.

After leaving the CTA, the former president Carlos Velasco will develop “new tasks at international level in UEFA”, as officially reported by the RFEF, possibly as VAR director of the European establishment.

Medina CantalejoUntil now, he chaired the Andalusian Referees Committee, and he was already in the CTA of the RFEF with Vitoriano Sánchez Arminio as president, and in the first year of Velasco Carballo’s mandate.

The new president of the CTA has addressed the RFEF during the Andalusian Arbitration Gala held this Friday, in which he celebrated the appointment together with the president of the Federation, Luis Rubiales.

As a referee, Luís Medina acted as a First Division referee for eleven years and was present at the 2006 World Cup final between France and Italy as fourth official, the only Spaniard in history to achieve it.